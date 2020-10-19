Vin Diesel Planning A Trilogy Series For 'XXX Xander Cage' Franchise: Reports

Vin Diesel has been reportedly planning to launch a whole trilogy based around the XXX series featuring his character as Xander Cage. According to We Got This Covered, the actor has been actively looking into turning the XXX trilogy into a franchise like his previous outings with films. Vin Diesel has been popularly known for the Fast and Furious franchise and thus he may be interested in extending the XXX series ahead as well.

Vin Diesel planning to turn XXX into a trilogy series?

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar's Birthday: 5 Non-Hindi Movies Dubbed By The Actor; See List

In the past, Vin Diesel has witnessed major box office success with his Fast and Furious and other film series. His most recent outing with Bloodshot too was a success and fans loved his work in the film. Thus one can assume that the actor wishes to turn XXX into a full franchise of movies as well. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage film did significantly well at the box office and was praised for its amazing action scenes and thrilling drama. The film was also termed to be one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Also Read | Karl Urban To Reportedly Return For Fourth 'Reddick' Movie 'Riddick 4: Furya'

As of now, three films have been made within the XXX franchise, namely XXX, XXX: State of the Union. Both these films were released at a gap of three years with XXX being released in 2002 and XXX: State of the union being released in 2005. The major hit came twelve years later when XXX: Return of Xander cage was released in 2017. The film became a massive hit compared to its previous two outings. Therefore, Vin Diesel wishes to carry the success forward and add a few more films into the franchise.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Labels His Debut Single Collaboration With KYGO As 'another Creative Outlet'

The portal claimed that the makers have already announced the fourth film for the series and thus fans have been looking forward to it. However, despite the new film coming soon, it will actually serve as a start-up for an entirely new trilogy within the XXX franchise. The makers along with Vin Diesel are therefore planning on launching a new trilogy within the XXX universe that will add to the already existing trilogy of films. The fourth instalment is touted to see a new set up that may later go on to have its own trilogy, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Starrer 'F9' Gets Delayed Again; Film To Release In May 2021 Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.