Vin Diesel Starrer 'F9' Gets Delayed Again; Film To Release In May 2021 Now

F9: The Fast Saga or Fast and Furious 9 is among the most anticipated upcoming films. However, like many other projects, it has been facing release date issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as per the latest update by the makers, the movie has been delayed once again.

'F9' shifts to May 2021

The makers have recently announced that Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed by around two months from its set release date. The movie was set to hit the theatres on April 2, 2020, but will now release on May 28, 2021. F9: The Fast Saga was originally scheduled to have a theatrically released on May 22, 2020, but was pushed due to COVID-19 scares. Now the latest shift has delayed the film for more than a year.

Fast & Furious 9 delay came as a domino effect, after No Time to Die was shifted to April 2, 2021. The date was initially set for F9. The upcoming James Bond movie has been pushed multiple times, with the last date being November 2020. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it will serve as Daniel Craig’s last outing as the MI6 agent, 007. Both the projects fall under Universal Pictures for their worldwide distributions.

F9 plot

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang reprises their characters from the previous films. John Cena will debut in the series as Dom and Mia’s brother, Jakob Toretto. The movie also features Michael Rooker, Lucas Black, Cardi B, Sean Boswell, Finn Cole, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou and others.

The Fast & Furious franchise started off small, but over the years has become one of the biggest film franchises across the world. According to makers, the nine films have collectively grossed over $5 billion worldwide. Even a spin-off film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba was released last year and earned good responses. F9 trailer generated great hype for the movie and fans are excited to see the latest instalment.

