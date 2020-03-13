'Fast & Furious', 'No Time To Die' & Other Projects That Got Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to haunt the world furthermore. It has spread out to several countries and has affected many people including some widely known celebrities. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected people regardless of age, caste and class.

Stars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks was working on an untitled Elvis Presley movie, but it has been kept on hold until further notice. But this is not the only Hollywood project that has been put on a halt. Read on to know more about films and shows that have been put on hold for now due to coronavirus outbreak.

Television shows & movies that got cancelled or delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

A Quite Place Part II

Actor John Krasinski is widely known for his films like A Quite Place, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Smiley Face, and others. He took to his official Twitter handle to announce to the world, that his upcoming film titled A Quite Place II will be kept on hold until the world is ready to see it together. Here is the Tweet.

Riverdale

Riverdale is another TV show that got delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It was in the shooting process for its upcoming season but due to COVID-19 outbreak, Warner Bros. decided to halt the project for now. The fourth season of Riverdale will be kept on hold until further notice.

The Morning Show

Apple’s TV show has taken a break. The cast and crew of the show are clean, but the makers do not want to take a risk, so as a precautionary measure, the show’s shoot will be paused for now. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show is reportedly on a two-week hiatus.

Survivor and Amazing Race

Survivor and Amazing Race are one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. Survivor has completed 40 seasons till date and the shoot for Survivor season 41 has been kept on hold for now due to COVID-19. Amazing Race, on the other hand, was in the 33rd season, but the makers have decided to halt the shooting for Amazing Race season 33 due to the pandemic.

Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9, as the name suggests, is the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. The release date of the film has been pushed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This is a precautionary measure to save the cast, the crew, and the fans from this pandemic, as rushing to the theatres would be a wrong thing to do at the moment.

No Time To Die and Mulan

Daniel Craig’s James Bond film gets a new release date. It was supposed to be released in March 2020, but now will be released in November 2020. The same goes for Mulan, as the Disney film was slated to be released on March 27, 2020, but has been postponed now. Coronavirus has hit the global economy a lot to date.

