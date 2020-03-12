Vikram's 'Cobra' Shoot Cancelled Midway In Russia Due To Coronavirus Scare

World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic. People all over the world are concerned about their safety as the Coronavirus continues to spread.

Also Read | 'Cobra' First Look: Vikram Is Master Of Disguise, Netizens Can't Stop Raving About Actor

Several businesses, along with the global film industry has been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. Several shooting schedules had to be cancelled in countries most susceptible to or affected by Coronavirus. One such film that is affected by it is Vikram-starrer Cobra. The movie is one of the many films that had to stop its abroad shooting schedule midway due to the Coronavirus outbreak. After the shooting stopped in Russia, the team had to fly back to India. This move comes after as the Government of India has issued a revised travel advisory in the wake of Coronavirus scare.

Also Read | Chiyaan Vikram's Movies That His Fans Should Watch At Least Once

The movie Cobra is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Speaking about the shooting being stopped midway, the director posted a disheartened tweet. In his tweet, he said that "Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up the shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!" Check his tweet here.

Corona attack for #Cobra 😒😒 Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!! 😏😏 Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!! 😒😒 — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Vikram's 'Cobra': Actor Shane Nigam Gets Replaced By THIS Actor

Also Read | Vikram's New Movie Titled 'Cobra', Motion Poster Released By Makers | WATCH

Cobra is Vikram’s 58th film. The film is titled as Cobra because it has a connection with Vikram’s character from the film. The makers released a motion poster of the film in December last year. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had earlier opened up about Vikram’s character in a media interaction. He said that Vikram’s character and the title Cobra has a link and he won't be giving out more details about the film. He also mentioned that the film is being made in Tamil. Telugu and Hindi and therefore they needed a title that would work in all languages, so they finalised Cobra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.