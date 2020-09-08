Jennifer Aniston Was Asked To Lose Weight 30 Pounds To Stay On ‘Friends’? Read Details

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, known for her iconic role on the sitcom Friends as Rachel Greene, enjoys a massive fan following. The actor also garners heaps of praise from fans due to her performances in movies. However, the role had almost slipped away from her hands owing to the makers’ insistence on her having to lose weight.

Recently, a revelation was made by Saul Austerlitz’s book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era. In that, Austerlitz revealed that Jennifer had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. The author added Los Angeles was also a difficult place to be an actress. It was also a difficult place to be a woman and Jennifer Aniston's agent was communicating with her, reluctantly.

Austerlitz further revealed that Jennifer was hardly fat and everyone could see that she was beautiful. However, she would one day become indelibly associated and made a point of noting that the camera added ten pounds.

Saul added that Aniston's agent told her that she was missing out on the chance of auditioning because she was considered to be a little too chunky for a lot of roles. He also added that she wasn’t anywhere near being obese and the problem was that the actor was ‘fat’ for Hollywood.

The actor has many times opened up about her struggles in Hollywood. She has also been vocal about her thoughts and opinions. The actor is also an avid social media user and goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

On the work front

Jennifer Aniston and her other Friends co-stars, such as Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, will soon be on the Friends show. It has been announced that HBO Max, the streaming service that streams the Friends Reunion Special, is limited to the United States of America only.

It was also mentioned that the unscripted episode was brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA. Post that, she will also be seen in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

