Jennifer Aniston Struggles To Play Pool While Courteney Cox Flaunts Her Shooting Skills

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston recently took to Instagram to share a video with Courteney Cox. In the video, the duo is seen playing pool. At the start of the video, there are shots of Courteney Cox acing at the game, later in the video, there are shots of Jennifer Anniston struggling to even put a single ball. When Jennifer is seen missing her shots in the video, Courtney Cox on several occasions can be spotted focusing the camera on herself making a comically disappointed face.

Jennifer Aniston can also seen defending herself for failed attempts. She says, “You know, it's been a long time”. There is also a slow-mo shot of Jennifer Anniston flipping her hair and then getting ready to play again. At the end of the video, Jennifer Aniston is seen managing to finally sink a ball. She is seen jumping in happiness while everybody else in the room rejoices joyfully.

Jennifer Aniston shared the video with the caption, “Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suckðŸ˜£). On the other hand, Courteney Cox shared the same video with the caption, “I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?”. Fans in large numbers appreciated the duo for their video. Jennifer Aniston was also complimented for her cuteness in the video. Actor Reese Witherspoon also commented on Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's video. She wrote, "Let’s get back to work... Where you make all the shots happen ! ðŸ˜". Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's video with Courteney Cox.

Courteney Cox's adorable video of her dogs

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are best known for their roles as Rachel and Monica in the popular sitcom Friends. The duo has been best friends since then and is often seen showering love for each other on social media. In the recent past, Courteney Cox shared a video on her Instagram. In this video, one of her dogs is seen carrying a face mask while it looks at another dog.

The video also showcases a conversation between the two where the first dog convinces the second one to put up a mask. Later in the video, the two dogs are seen playfully walking with each other and the text says, "I have never been more attracted to you". The video ends with a picture of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston donning masks with the two furballs posing with them for a picture. Take a look at this adorable video.

