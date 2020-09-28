Father Of The Bride 3 Cast's Virtual Reunion Reveals A Huge Announcement; Watch

Recently, the Father of the Bride 3 cast reunited. keeping the social distancing norms in mind. The entire family came forward to meet each other virtually and shared their experiences as to how their quarantine days have been. Their video begins with a short clip of the glimpses of the first two parts of Father of the Bride. Let’s take a look at the entire Father of the Bride 3 cast that reunited along with the official trailer of Father of the Bride 3 (ish).

The entire cast of the movie reunited virtually and essayed their on-screen personas while talking about their quarantine experience. Matty came out with his new look for which everybody complimented him. Later, they all had a conversation about Matty's wedding, after which Matty shared a heartfelt message for his fiance Rachel, which left all the family members in awe. Matty later proposed to Rachel on the spot while video conferencing with their entire family. To everyone's surprise and delight, they got married virtually. The video later ended up with a song sung by George MacKenzie's son. Take a look at the full video.

Father of the bride 3 cast:

The following cast is expected to be a part of the Father of the Bride 3. Let's take a look.

Steve Martin as George Banks

Steve Martin plays the role of the father of the bride who disagrees on getting his daughter married and later in part 2, accepts the emptiness in his life without his daughter. Steve Martin was loved in this role. He is a versatile artist who has tried his hand at writing, acting, and music. He is popular for his portrayal of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the Pink Panther series.

Diane Keaton as Nina Banks

Diane essays the role of the mother of the bride. In the movie, she plays the role of Steve Martin’s wife who’s getting her 22-year-old daughter married, while in the second part she gets pregnant along with her daughter. Diane is a popular artist who has received several awards for her performances in various films and TV series.

Kimberly Williams as Annie Banks-MacKenzie

In the movie, Kimberley is the bride who plans to get married in the first part and gets pregnant in the second along with her mother. Her role was appreciated by the audience. She has essayed a variety of roles in movies and television.

George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie

George essays the role of the husband of Kimberly Williams in the movie. He has a huge list of roles that he has essayed on television as well as in movies. He is also famous for lending his voice to the role of Superman in many adaptations of DC comics.

Kieren Culkin as Matty Banks

Kieren essays the role of the brother of the bride. In the earlier movie, the role of Matty was also essayed by him. He began his acting career with the movie Home Alone where he played the role of Macaulay’s brother, who is, in fact, his brother in real life.

Who is the little girl in Father of the Bride?

For fans wondering who is the little girl in Father of the Bride, Sarah Rose Karr and Amy Young play that role. They both essayed the role of a young Annie in the movie. The new faces in Father of the Bride 3 cast will include Florence Pugh and Ben Platt apart from the original cast.

