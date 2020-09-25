'Father Of The Bride' Reunion Trailer Is Out; Part 3 To Be Released Soon

Father of the Bride, released in 1991, is a comedy film starring actors like Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, George Newbern, Martin Short, B. D. Wong, and Kieran Culkin. After almost 29 years, Nancy Meyers hinted that she was working on 'Father of the Bride' reunion. The film was already a remake of the 1950 film by the same name. Netflix on September 23 dropped the official trailer of the Father of the Bride Reunion.

'Father of the Bride' part 3 (ish) trailer

Netflix recently shared 2 trailers back to back of the Father of the Bride Reunion. The 1991 film had garnered a huge number of fans and the fans always wanted a sequel. The visuals don't giveaway many details about what the sequel is going to be about.

In the first video, we see that George Banks, the father of the Bride, played by Steve Martin, receives an email from his daughter Annie, played by Kimberly Williams. The email contains digitized versions of her wedding photos taken in 1991. It is an invitation to a family of the Banks on September 25. He also stars emails that say "Thank you for your order. Your marks are on.." which show that the Father of the Bride reunion will be set in the pandemic.

He also gets another email from World Central Kitchen that says, "Thank you for your support." This is because Father of the Bride part 3 is being screened for a special reunion in aid of World Central Kitchen. The second video has clips from the previous film wherein, in the end, we heard George screaming to his wife, played by Diane Keaton, "I'm just washing my hands! One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!" Take a look at the second trailer that is titled Father of the Bride part 3ish.

About the Father of the Bride on Netflix

The original film Father of the Bride had released in 1991. The film was directed by Nancy Meyers who is also associated with Father of the Bride reunion. In the movie, Steve plays George Martin who is a businessman and owner of an athletic shoe company. He finds out that his daughter is engaged and adamant about getting married at 22. However, he does not want to give her away at this age but learns to adjust with his new son-in-law.

The Father of the Bride cast is actually reuniting for an event to help World Central Kitchen, an NGO that feeds those in need during a crisis such as a coronavirus pandemic. The flick is dropping on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook today on September 25 at 10 pm. Since it's a charity, the video will be free for all on Netflix's Youtube channel and Facebook.

