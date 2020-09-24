'Father Of The Bride' Reunion To Take Place On Netflix For A Noble Cause; Read Details

Netflix recently teased a reunion of the iconic American comedy film Father of the Bride, to premiere this Friday, i.e. September 25, 2020. The film originally hit the silver screens back in 1991 starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams in the lead roles. Now, earlier today, the streaming service shared a short teaser video on their Twitter handle to announce a surprise reunion special to support World Central Kitchen.

'Father of the Bride' cast to reunite for a charity event?

A reunion of the Father of the Bride cast is on the cards and is sooner than fans think. A short teaser was shared by Netflix on September 23, 2020, on their official Twitter handle to make the announcement, but in a rather quirky way. From what it seems, the cast of the Charles Shyer directorial will be virtually reuniting over a video call. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Netflix hiked the excitement of fans a notch higher as it tweeted writing, "something is coming".

Check out the video below:

In the brief clip shared by the streamer, it promised the audience 'a very special reunion. However, it does not give out many details as to whether will the reunion be scripted or improvised. It also doesn't mention whether is it going to be a live session or a pre-recorded video clip. Furthermore, which cast members are going to be a part of this special reunion has also not been revealed by Netflix. But, one can expect to see Kimberly Williams, Martin Short and Kieran Culkin joining Diane Keaton and Steve Martin.

But, what we do know is that the special reunion is held to support World Central Kitchen, which is a charity that aims to feed people during unprecedented times like natural calamities and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming service also revealed the time and date of the reunion's premiere. It will be streamed on Netflix, Facebook and YouTube on September 25, 2020, at 3 p.m./6 p.m. ET, i.e. 11 p.m. BST.

Last week, producer Nancy Meyers had also shared a poster of the iconic 1991 film on her Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!". Take a look:

