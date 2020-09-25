'Father Of The Bride 3' On Netflix: Find Out If The 90's Film Is Getting A Netflix Reunion

Netflix subscribers went into a frenzy on social media when the platform hinted that it might be releasing a reunion special of the 1991 film Father of the Bride. Netflix took to its twitter and teased the possibility of releasing Father of the Bride 3. However, it was later confirmed that the reunion special will be premiering on Netflix on September 25. Netflix has recently released a short teaser of the special. Read on to know more.

Father of the Bride 3 Netflix: What we know so far

According to the Netflix teaser, the special will centre on the Banks family in the year 2020. It will be made available on Netflix and the streaming service's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The original 1991 film was written by Nancy Meyers. She also worked on the 1995 sequel of the film Father of the Bride II.

The Netflix teaser has revealed that Nancy Meyers will be reprising her role as the writer in Father of the Bride 3. Hence, fans can expect the movie's main cast members to reprise their roles too. According to Father of the Bride 3 trailer, the special will definitely star Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, George Newbern, Keiran Culkin, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Netflix has also teased some as-yet-unnamed "special guests.”

Netflix teases Father of the Bride 3 on Twitter

Netflix’s September 23 announcement of the reunion special made it clear that the proceeds from its new venture will benefit the World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit created by chef José Andres. The non-profit feed victims of natural disasters. Netflix’s twitter announcement depicted George Banks, the patriarch played by Steve Martin, checking his email.

Fans can see that George's inbox is crowded with many coronavirus-centric notifications as it is 2020. There are also more updates about current events. And one mail is from his daughter Annie Banks MacKenzie. From George’s inbox, fans can see that even decades after the first two movies took place, George is still in touch with the other characters from the film such as Franck, who emailed with a subject line: "HALOOO!!!" It is a delight for fans to see the characters of this movie navigating life in the digital age.

What will Father of Bride 3 be about?

According to the twitter teaser, the special is expected to be structured around a family meeting called by Matty Banks, who was a boisterous kid in the 90s and was played by Keiran Culkin in the first movie. Matty writes an email to his father asking, “Dad, you come to the video call? And yes...I checked it doesn't cost anything to accept the calendar invite, okay?”At the end of Father of the Bride trailer, Nina Banks is heard saying, "George, Matty said it was important.”

Promo Image Source: Father of the Bride (Instagram Fan page)

