'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Cast Reunite And Relive Old Memories; Watch

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s cast finally got their reunion that fans were eagerly waiting for. Their Zoom call reunion is the lastest from Josh Gad’s nostalgic YouTube series titled Reunited Apart. Read ahead to know.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off cast reunion

Recently, on a Zoom video call, Matthew Broderick looked back at playing the character of Ferris Bueller, more than 30 years ago. He was seen talking to his castmates, including Alan Ruck who played the character of Cameron, Mia Sara who played the character of Sloane, Jennifer Grey who played the character of Jeanie, Cindy Pickett who played the character of Katie, and Lyman Ward who played the character of Tom. A few other special guests were a part of the reunion too.

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off's cast spoke iconic lines and phrases from the show, as well as Stein’s popular repetition of Ferris Bueller’s name. Ben Stein also told the story of how he ad-libbed his lines for the most boring lecture ever heard in the movie. Jake Gyllenhaal joined the video call to speculate about how he could play Ferris Bueller’s son in a hypothetical sequel (if made). Kenny Ortega spoke about his experience choreographing the iconic Chicago parade scene before he went on ahead to choreograph Dirty Dancing. Reunited Apart has brought together the casts of many iconic shows like The Lord of the Rings, the original Ghostbusters, Tom Hanks’ Splash, and many more. Along with being held for the purpose of entertainment, these series reunions also fundraises for various organizations that support those affected by the global pandemic.

About Ferris Buller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) is an American teen comedy movie that was written, co-produced, and directed by John Hughes. The movie starred Matthew Broderick in the character of Ferris Bueller, a high-school slacker who skips school for a day in Chicago, with Mia Sara and Alan Ruck. Ferris regularly breaks the fourth wall to explain his techniques and inner thoughts. Released by Paramount Pictures on June 11, 1986, the movie became one of the top-grossing movies of the year, reportedly earning ₹7 crores over a ₹5 crores budget. The movie became critically acclaimed, praising the light tone of John Hughes' direction, the performances, the humour, the soundtrack, and the messages. In 2014, the movie was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, being deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

