Brad Pitt & Edward Norton Starrer 'Fight Club' Lesser-known Behind-the-scenes Trivia

The 1999 film Fight Club created a huge controversy when it was first released, however, over the years, it became a fan favourite film. According to some entertainment portals, the film gave birth to the rebellious 'youth culture' and thus Fight Club became one of the most popular cult classic movies. Here are some lesser-known behind-the-scenes facts from the film that you may not know.

'Fight Club' unknown behind the scenes facts

The Columbine Massacre

The studio that produced Fight Club pressured the makers to remove a particular scene in the film. A scene wherein the narrator’s boss finds a copy of the rules of Fight Club and several explicit information was called out to be removed. The scene involved a statement where the protagonist mentions that someday, he would want to walk into work and shoot everybody. During the screenings, the scene was loved by all and was a hilarious scene altogether. However, the screenings were done before the Columbine Massacre. The film was to release after it, due to which the studios pressured the makers to take that scene out. However, the makers refused by arguing that the scene was important as it would lead up to Marla’s breast cancer scene.

Helena Bonham Carter and her makeup

In the film Fight Club, Helena Bonham Carter played the role of Marla. Her character to Marla was such that she did not care about hair and makeup. Hence, Helena Bonham Carter told her makeup artist to apply all the required makeup on her with the wrong hand. This would then create a more slapdash effect and thus suit the character trait of Marla.

Meat Loaf’s Fat Suit

Fight Club had a dedicated rule which the characters had to follow in the film. However, Meat Loaf was a character in the film who broke one rule and it went unnoticed. One of the rules in Fight Club states that no one is allowed to wear Shirts or Shoes during a fight. However, Meat Loaf was seen wearing a shirt throughout the scenes. This was due to the fact that the actor was wearing a fat suit and therefore it needed to be covered. Besides that, to add extra bulges, the makers added birdseed on the required areas, this made the suit heavier and thus needed to be kept covered at all times.

Edward Norton hits Brad Pitt

In one scene in the film, Edward Norton was required to punch Brad Pitt hard in the face. The actors practised this scene several times and things were good to go. However, the director spoke to Edward Norton just before the shot and instructed him to actually hit Brad Pitt in the ear. This initially shocked Edward but when the scene arrived he actually punched Brad Pitt on his ear. In the scene and in real life, Norton was smiling and laughing looking at Brad in pain.

The explosive recipe

One of the major scenes in Fight Club was when Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, narrates how one can easily make a homemade explosive. The book from which Fight Club was inspired has the original recipe to make actual homemade explosives. However, the makers knew that due to the star cast, many people will watch the film. Hence to avoid people from actually trying to make explosives at home, the makers added a wrong recipe which had nothing to do with the actual explosive recipe from the book.

