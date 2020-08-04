Film Based On David Beckham's Life In Works, Footballer In Talks With Netflix, Amazon?

David Beckham is said to be developing a film based on his life and is in talks with streaming platforms. He is considered as one of the biggest professional footballer players around the globe. Beckham has a number of records to his name and garnered much fame over the years. Read to know more.

David Beckham in talks with Netflix and Amazon for a film on his life

David Beckham wants to make a film on his life and is reportedly cracking a deal with a streaming platform. The former English footballer is inspired by the recent super hit Michael Jordon documentary The Last Dance. He will be producing the movie under his TV company Studio 99, which he launched the previous year. Beckham is said to be in talks with Netflix and Amazon for the rights of the project, as the work on the film has already commenced.

According to a news portal, the movie is something for which David Beckham is excited about and has wanted to make it for a while. The film will feature fresh content and archive footage. It is said to show Beckham’s life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will also consist of some personal content. Interest in his life and family is huge among the followers of the former footballer player. Everyone has high hopes for the film.

David Beckham made his first-team debut with Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17. He won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 199, during his time at the Old Trafford. Then, he moved to Real Madrid and played four seasons with the club, winning the La Liga championship in his final season with the team.

David Beckham signed a five-year contract with Major League Soccer club, LA Galaxy, in July 2007. During his time as a Galaxy player, he spent two loan spells in Italy with Milan in 2009 and 2010. He was the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League game.

David Beckham has captained England team for six years, earning 58 caps during his tenure. He is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City. In his career spanning around 20 years, he has played for the England national team, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Preston North End, LA Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint-German. Beckham has won 19 major trophies.

