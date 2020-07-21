David Beckham Calls For Patience With Inter Miami, Refers To Man United And Real Madrid

Inter Miami were officially eliminated from the MLS is Back tournament after their 3rd straight loss. Inter Miami lost 1-0 to Orlando in their most recent game in the MLS is Back tournament. With that loss, Inter Miami have now lost all the 5 matches they’ve played in official competitions. With Inter Miami enduring a dreadful start to their club career, part-owner David Beckham took to Instagram to share a motivational message for the team.

David Beckham comes out in support of Inter Miami

Tagging Inter Miami on his post, David Beckham wrote a message defending Inter Miami’s dreadful start. The Manchester United legend wrote that sometimes the road is long and one needs a breather. David Beckham pointed out that Manchester United, Real Madrid, the LaLiga or the Premiership weren’t built in a day. David Beckham then went on to say that while teams, players and clubs need time to flourish, once they do the hard times seem distant. In his message, Beckham said that while it is time to reflect on what Inter Miami have achieved so far, he is proud of his team. David Beckham also mentioned that Inter Miami have amazing fans, concluding that patience is a virtue.

Several footballers react to David Beckham’s Inter Miami message

After the Real Madrid icon posted the message, several members of the football fraternity came out in support of David Beckham. Beckham’s former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas commented with a thumbs-up emoji while Alexandre Pato also supported the 45-year-old. Even Clarence Seedorf penned down a message for David Beckham. The Dutchman agreed with what Beckham said, writing that there is no easy way to success and one has to fully embrace the challenges. Seedorf concluded by tagging Inter Miami and wishing Beckham the best of luck, saying that the victory will be sweet when it comes after a lot of hard work.

We’re dissapointed, but never discouraged. Commit to the process and trust one another. pic.twitter.com/H3Ef2VXN0B — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2020

Owing to their poor performances this season, several members of the Inter Miami squad have been criticised, with the team trolled for their poor start to the MLS is Back tournament. Miami have lost all their matches by a single goal, with the fact that Inter Miami had a player sent off in three of their last four outings also frustrating fans. Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso also came out in support of his squad. Alonso said that his team has been unlucky and has gotten a lot less than they deserved. Speaking about the team’s performances in the MLS is Back tournament, Alonso said he's convinced his team will get the rewards they deserve in the future.

Image Courtesy: AP