David Beckham's Inter Miami Become First MLS Franchise To Lose First Five Games

David Beckham-owned Inter Miami's start to life in the MLS has been far from ideal. The expansion franchise's inauspicious start to Major League Soccer (MLS) continued on Monday after they became the first team to be eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament. Their 1-0 defeat to New York City FC saw Inter Miami eliminated from the competition, having lost all three games of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: MUFC Winning Race To Sign Bayern's £36.2m-rated Thiago

David Beckham's Inter Miami eliminated from MLS is Back tournament after three straight losses

David Beckham's Inter Miami have failed to live up to their pre-season hype and have struggled to string together some positive results in their short stint in MLS so far. The Miami outfit took the field at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, knowing that they needed a win to keep them alive in the competition. Their opponents New York City FC also had a similar season and needed the three points to keep their flickering hopes of qualifying for the 16-team knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament alive.

David Beckham's side, however, succumbed to the pressure and New York City FC controlled possession and generally held the better of play before getting on the scoresheet with their first official shot of the game. Things went from bad to worse when Inter Miami's Juan Agudelo received his second yellow card in the 90th minute reducing David Beckham's side down to 10 men for the final stages of the game. The result saw Inter Miami eliminated, with manager Diego Alonso failing to lead his team to a single point over the course of the season so far.

Also Read: When Sir Alex Ferguson Made Call During Half-time To Seal Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Beckham’s Inter Miami after 5 MLS matches



5 losses

3 goals scored

8 goals conceded



Worst start for an expansion club in MLS history. pic.twitter.com/Dbto1Qha3k — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) July 20, 2020

Inter Miami losses: David Beckham's franchise yet to register a single win

David Beckham's MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami is yet to register a single victory over the course of the 2020 season, suffering their fifth consecutive defeat on Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field. Inter Miami began their debut MLS season with consecutive losses against Los Angeles FC and DC United before the coronavirus pandemic halted the regular season. David Beckham's side returned for the MLS is Back Tournament, but the three-month break hardly changed their fortunes. Drawn in Group A of the Mls is back tournament, David Beckham's franchise suffered defeats against Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union and the New York City FC. The loss against New York City FC means that Inter Miami became the first team to lose the first five games of their debut campaign.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani Turns Down Chance To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami, Prefers Serie A Move

Also Read: Inter Miami Target Real Madrid Duo Gareth Bale And James Rodriguez Along With Arturo Vidal

(Image Courtesy: Inter Miami CF, David Beckham Instagram)