LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Her Battle With Psoriasis With A Heartwarming Post

American singer LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, 2020, where she wrote about her battle with psoriasis in an emotional new essay and photo series for Glamour Magazine. LeAnn Rimes took nude photographs for the magazine to increase the awareness of her skin condition, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 2. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a long note revealing details about the same. Netizens were quick enough to respond to the messages and praise the actor for her brave step.

Taking her Instagram handle, LeAnn Rimes posted two nude photos of her as she went on to share awareness of her skin disease psoriasis, which causes bumpy red patches covered with white scales on her body. This is the first time the singer has shared photos of herself. The singer went on to photograph herself in the middle of a forest as one can see the grass and trees in the background. One can also see LeAnn Rimes' tattoo that reads as "LovE" on her lower back.

Along with the picture, LeAnn penned a long note revealing details about her skin condition and how she dealt with it. She wrote, “Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like”. She added, “So much of my journey, both personally and within my creations, my new chant record and podcast coming out soon, has been excavating pieces that I’ve been hiding and bringing them to the light”. Take a look at LeAnn Rimes' Instagram post below.

As soon as the post shared by LeAnn Rimes surfaced online, netizens could not stop themselves as they went all out to praise the singer and laud her for what she’s going through. The post shared by the singer went on to garner heaps of praise, likes and positive comments from fans. One of the users wrote, “I am so proud of you. I saw this photo and immediately got goosebumps. You’ve broken free. You’re flying. LOVE YOU!” Another fan wrote, “So proud of you, such an important moment”. Many other fans were also seen flooding her post with love-struck, fire, heart, and many more emojis. Check out a few comments below.

What is Psoriasis and World Psoriasis Day

Psoriasis is considered to be a concern with the immune system. Triggers include illness, stress, and cold. A rash on the skin is the most common symptom, but often a rash includes nails or joints. Every year, October 29 is observed as World Psoriasis Day. The annual observation is for people with psoriasis and/or psoriasis arthritis. It seeks to raise awareness about the conditions of health and the challenges that come with it. Also on World Psoriasis Day, members of different organisations, activists and other supporters organise events around the world to raise awareness of psoriasis.

