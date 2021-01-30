'Finding Ohana' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Finding Ohana is an adventure film directed by the feature directorial debutant Jude Weng and written by Christina Strain. The film has premiered on Netflix on January 29 and has been shot at several different locations. The plot of the film follows the story of two teenagers from Brooklyn who find their original heritage in Oahu. While the film has only two leading characters, it also has other supporting roles that give their contribution to the film. Let us now have a look at the different actors in the cast of Finding Ohana.

Finding Ohana cast

Kelly Hu as Leilani

Playing a younger character of Leilani, Kelly Hu has been entrusted with one of the lead roles of the cast of Finding Ohana. She has worked in a number of films and television shows in her long career in acting. These include The Vampire Diaries, Hawaii Five-0, Phineas and Ferb, L.A.'s Finest, Breakout Kings, Devil's Den and many more. She also won the title of Miss Hawaii in 1993.

Alex Aiono as Ioane

Alex Aiono has played the role of Ioane, which is another major character in the Finding Ohana cast. Alex is a well-known singer and his videos on Youtube a followed by a large number of people. Some of his popular songs include Does It Feel Like Falling, Work the Middle and many more.

ALSO READ: 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Marc Evan Jackson as Robinson

Marc Evan Jackson is a popular face in the world of American sitcoms. He has been associated with several popular projects such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more. He was previously seen in the film The High Note.

ALSO READ: 'The Little Things' Star Jared Leto Opens Up About Why He Took Up The Role Of A Villain

Chris Parnell as Brown

Chris Parnell is yet another popular actor who has appeared in both television shows and films. He has worked in a number of television shows including Family Guy, American Dad!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more. He was last seen in the film I Am Woman.



Kea Peahu as Pili

Keau Peahu is one of the youngest members in Finding Ohana cast. According to IMDb, she originates from Hawaii, making her a suitable candidate in the cast of this film. She has also worked in Bizaardvark and Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

ALSO READ: Where Is 'Finding Ohana' Filmed? Here Are More Details On The Netflix Film

ALSO READ: 'Diary Of A Mad Black Woman' Cast Boasts Of Kimberly Elise, Cicely Tyson And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.