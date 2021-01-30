Where Is 'Finding Ohana' Filmed? Here Are More Details On The Netflix Film

Finding Ohana is a Netflix film directed by Jude Weng that premiered only recently on the streaming giant. The plot of the film follows the story of two teenagers from Brooklyn on a trip to Oahu, where they discover their family heritage. The film has a number of scenes with a pleasant background, having been shot in quite a few different locations. Have a look at the locations where the filming of Finding Ohana has taken place, along with other interesting details about this film.

Where is Finding Ohana filmed?

The film has brought for the audience a number of adventurous scenes in a movie where two youngsters find out about their original heritage in Hawaii. Interestingly, the film shows two entirely different scenarios, an urban lifestyle on one hand, and an adventure in the jungle on the other. Various different locations have been used in the film. According to hitc.com, the first one among them is New York, where they show the lifestyles of two teenagers in Brooklyn. An ocean of famous films and television shows have been filmed in this location, including Friends, Brooklyn Nine Nine, The Avengers and many more.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

ALSO READ: 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Hawaii is another rather important Finding Ohana filming location, where a large part of the film has been shot. With an attempt in exploring the characters’ Hawaiian heritage in Oahu, the film shows the natural beauty of Hawaii for a large duration. The film also shows the scenes which have underground cave systems, but for those scenes, Thailand was selected to be a suitable Finding Ohana filming location. The Hangover II was filmed in several parts of Thailand, especially in its capital, Bangkok. The Dominican Republic is another shoot location, where a small part of the Finding Ohana was filmed.

Images courtesy: Shutterstock

ALSO READ: 'The Little Things' Star Jared Leto Opens Up About Why He Took Up The Role Of A Villain

The film is written by Christina Strain and stars actors Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono in the leading roles. Other actors in the supporting roles include Marc Evan Jackson, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu and many more. The film streamed on Netflix on January 29.

ALSO READ: Christain Bale's Birthday: Take This Quiz & Find Out How Well Do You Know The Dark Knight

ALSO READ: Where Was Romance In The Air Filmed? All About The Cindy Busby And Torrance Coombs Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.