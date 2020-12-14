'Flash Gordon' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 1980 Comic Strip Adapted Movie

Flash Gordon is a 1980 sci-fi film helmed by Mike Hodges and adapted from the King Features comic strip of the same name created by Alex Raymond. It follows the star quarterback Flash Gordon and his allies Dale Arden and Hans Zarkov, while they save planet Mongo from the oppressions of Ming, who has decided to destroy the Earth. Take a look at the cast of the movie.

Flash Gordon Cast

Samuel Gerald Jones

Jones plays the titular role of Flash Gordon, which is also one of his most popular characters. He started his career in 1979 with the romantic comedy film 10 and was recently seen in the 2019 film The Silent Natural. He is also popular for his role in the TV series The Highwayman.

Melody Anderson

Melody Anderson plays the role of Dale Arden in the movie, which was one of her most high-profile roles. She did lead roles in the seventies and eighties in various films and TV shows. Anderson’s role in the film Firewalker opposite Chuck Norris is also one of her most talked-about ones.

Max von Sydow

Max Sydow plays the role of Ming The Merciless in the movie. The actor has a seven-decade long career in the European and Indian cinema, television as well as theatre. The Swedish actor went on to act in over 150 films throughout his career.

Chaim Topol

Topol plays the role of Hanz Zarkov in the movie. The Israeli actor was also a singer, comedian, voice artist, film producer, author, and illustrator. His most popular roles include in the movie and theatre Fiddler on the Roof, which he reprised for over 3,500 times through the 1960s to 2009.

Supporting Cast

Other supporting actors of the movie include Ornella Muti, Timothy Dalton, Brian Blessed, Peter Wyngarde, Mariangela Melato, Richard O'Brien, John Osborne, Philip Stone, John Hallam and Suzanne Danielle, William Hootkins, Robbie Coltrane, Peter Duncan, John Hollis, Leon Greene, Tony Scannell and Bogdan Kominowski among other.

