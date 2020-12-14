'Holly And Ivy' Hallmark Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast From The Film

The Hallmark film Holly and Ivy was a special film that spoke of intimate family values and revolved around the lives of three primary characters. The movie focuses on a woman who is eager to adopt two children from her neighbour who is terribly ill. The two children are named Holly and Ivy. Thus, a contractor does her best to ensure this woman serves as the perfect candidate to adopt the neighbour’s children. The sweet story thus focuses on this aspect and delivers a powerful message. Thus here is a look at the Holly and Ivy cast.

The Cast of Holly and Ivy

Holly and Ivy characters

Both Holly and Ivy are played by two actors named Sadie Coleman and Piper Rubio. The two girls play the role of the children who are going to be adopted as their parents fall terribly ill. The movie focuses on them and their quest to find the perfect parents for themselves upon adoption.

Janel Parrish as Melody

Janel plays the role of the woman who is looking to adopt her neighbour’s children, Holly and Ivy. She is one of the pivotal Holly and Ivy characters as the story of the movie focus on her struggles as well. Melody as a character tries her best to come out as a perfect suitor for the adoption. Due to certain instances in the past, she is determined to adopt Holly and Ivy as her own children. Parrish in the past has worked as Mona in the TV Show Pretty Little Liars.

Jeremy Jordan as Adam

Jeremy Jordan in this Hallmark film plays the role of the father of Holly and Ivy. In the past, Jeremy has worked in a number of TV shows and has been praised for his performances. In this film as well the actor delivers a commendable performance as the ill father of Holly and Ivy. Despite his limited appearance the actor managed to put out a great performance.

Marisol Nichols as Nina

Marisol Nicholas has featured in a number of CW shows and is currently seen on the popular show 'Riverdale' as Hermione Lodge. The actor in this film plays the character of Nina who is the mother of Holly and Ivy. The actor has a special role in the film as the ill mother, which was loved by those who watched it.

