Heidi Klum Shares Rare Family Picture With Daughter Leni And Her Mother Erna; See Inside

America's Got Talent judge and model Heidi Klum isn't quite done with celebrating her daughters’ debut on the cover of Vogue Germany. She took to her Instagram on December 13, 2020, to share a rare picture with daughter Leni and her Mother Erna. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Leni Klum, daughter of the American-German model is all set to start her career as a model at age of 16 and her mother is elated. Heidi can not stop talking about it on her Instagram page and shared another picture from one of the shoots yesterday on December 13, 2020. The picture was of her with both daughter Leni and her mother Erna, as they posed in front of a mirror. She wrote for her caption ‘In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany’ on the post which has 171k likes so far.

Heidi Klum’s post to celebrate Leni's success

Klum took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to share the cover photo. The mom and daughter duo are to feature on the January cover of the magazine. In her long post for Leni that she wrote in German, she expressed how she is proud to her mom and that the 16-year-old has her heart in the right place.

The post mentioned, “I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are. I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up "normally"… But you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom”.

