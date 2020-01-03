The Debate
'Fleabag' And 'No Time To Die' Featuring Daniel Craig Share A Common Connection

Hollywood News

'Fleabag' has been a famous comedy-drama show written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge who has also co-written the new bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
fleabag

Fleabag is one of the most highly-rated comedy TV series critically. The series has an IMDB score of 8.7 which is rare for comedy content in general. The light-hearted comedy and drama series Fleabag is miles away from the high octane action od the James Bond film franchise. But interestingly, both the individual intellectual properties now have a common connection. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is the creator, writer and leading star of Fleabag has also co-written the latest instalment in the Bond franchise which is titled No Time To Die

Also read: No Time to Die trivia: Rami Malek says Freddie Mercury inspired him to be ''original''

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: The Bond connection

The latest Bond film No Time To Die has a total of five writers including Phoebe, who is the only female writer on the team. Interestingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also be only the second woman to be credited as a writer on any James Bond franchise film. The Fleabag creator has also been very vocal about her experience of working on an established film franchise. 

Also read: No Time To Die: What to expect from Daniel Craig's last outing as 007?

Phoebe was speaking to a leading news daily in the UK where she stated that it was a very different experience for her. She hadn't worked on a well-established character like Daniel Craig's Bond before this. Being established as both a writer and an actor, Phoebe has had an interesting body of work. Before this, Phoebe was part of another film franchise; Star Wars where she played the role of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Also read: Daniel Craig to sport grey hair for the first time in new James Bond film, No Time To Die

Phoebe Waller-Bridge expressed furthermore that she always wished to work on a film like No TIme To Die as she feels it is a 'cool' thing to be a part of. Phoebe added furthermore that she told her Fleabag producer about wishing to work on a franchisal film, and then receiving an opportunity to do so within a month. As per reports, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on-board after a first draft of the film was ready, to tweak and make important changes to the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbridgesource) on

Also read: 'No Time To Die' to feature Daniel Craig's Bond in eight different looks

Also read: Daniel Craig explains why he returned as James Bond for one last time

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON