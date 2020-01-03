'Fleabag' And 'No Time To Die' Featuring Daniel Craig Share A Common Connection

Fleabag is one of the most highly-rated comedy TV series critically. The series has an IMDB score of 8.7 which is rare for comedy content in general. The light-hearted comedy and drama series Fleabag is miles away from the high octane action od the James Bond film franchise. But interestingly, both the individual intellectual properties now have a common connection. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is the creator, writer and leading star of Fleabag has also co-written the latest instalment in the Bond franchise which is titled No Time To Die.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: The Bond connection

The latest Bond film No Time To Die has a total of five writers including Phoebe, who is the only female writer on the team. Interestingly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also be only the second woman to be credited as a writer on any James Bond franchise film. The Fleabag creator has also been very vocal about her experience of working on an established film franchise.

Phoebe was speaking to a leading news daily in the UK where she stated that it was a very different experience for her. She hadn't worked on a well-established character like Daniel Craig's Bond before this. Being established as both a writer and an actor, Phoebe has had an interesting body of work. Before this, Phoebe was part of another film franchise; Star Wars where she played the role of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge expressed furthermore that she always wished to work on a film like No TIme To Die as she feels it is a 'cool' thing to be a part of. Phoebe added furthermore that she told her Fleabag producer about wishing to work on a franchisal film, and then receiving an opportunity to do so within a month. As per reports, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on-board after a first draft of the film was ready, to tweak and make important changes to the film.

