'No Time To Die' To Feature Daniel Craig's Bond In Eight Different Looks

Daniel Craig's Bond has evidently broken all the norms of a stereotypical James Bond representation. The character of the international spy James Bond was often portrayed as a charming personality with wit and style. Never had a Bond before Daniel Craig was seen struggling to get through deadly missions in films. Also, no James Bond before this has sported grey hair in a film as the character is often associated with being young. Now, with the trailer of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's iteration of Bond is seen sporting the salt and pepper look which has evidently impressed many fans.

Daniel Craig's Bond to sport eight different looks in No Time To Die

As per reports, Daniel Craig will be seen sporting multiple looks in the next Bond film. The 25th James Bond film will apparently aim to water down the over-the-top charm of the character and give the character a much human approach. Though the actor is seen sporting grey hair in the trailer, makers of the film have hinted that the character will be sporting eight looks in the film. Daniel will be seen sporting up to eight different hair colours and styles in the next instalment of the franchise.

About No Time To Die

The official synopsis of the film suggests that Bond has left active services and has settled in Jamaica. His peace is disrupted when the character of Felix Leiter from the CIA asks him for help. James Bond will be seen facing a dangerous and mysterious villain played by Rami Malek. Directed by Cary Fukunaga from True Detective fame, No Time To Die is all set to release on April 8, 2020.

