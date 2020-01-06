Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire By Selling Her Suit

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge bagged the Golden Globe 2020 award for the Best Performance by a Female Actor. She received the award for her brilliant performance in the television series Fleabag. While receiving the award, the actor announced that she will be organising an auction for her Golden Globe suit to raise funds for the Australian Wildfire relief.

It was confirmed by the actor when she was questioned about her noble gesture while accepting the award. Phoebe said that her team put forward this fantastic plan which includes the Australian designers Ralph and Russo. Phoebe added that the money raised by the auction will go to help and provide relief in Australia.

Have a look at her ensemble here:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also appreciated the hard work of the designers by saying that it is the most extraordinary thing that she has ever worn. She received the award for the amazing comic portrayal of a humorous yet confused woman in the British television series Fleabag. Phoebe was seen in elegant blazer pants. Her ensemble featured shimmer work throughout the outfit. Her ensemble also had ribbon work on one of the sleeves. She accessorised her look with black statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and short hair left open completed the look of the actor.

