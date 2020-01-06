'Fleabag' Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credits Obama For Golden Globes 2020 Win

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fleabag had made major headlines back during Emmy's award season. With the Golden Globes 2020 too, the team of Fleabag has won two big awards including Best Musical or Comedy TV series. A double win for the team as Fleabag has brought Phoebe Waller-Bridge a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. During her acceptance speech, Phoebe thanked Amazon and BBC for supporting her series but also thanked ex-President Barack Obama.

Pheobe Waller-Bridge thanks Barack Obama during the award acceptance speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge graces the stage wearing a monochrome pantsuit. The actor was set to face tough competition as a talented group of entertainers was nominated in the same category along with Phoebe. The actor-writer believed that her biggest thank you belongs to ex-President Barack Obama who put Fleabag on his list of best shows/movies from 2019.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Phoebe joked about how happy she is to be on Obama's list, as he has always been on hers. She then went on to pay tribute to Andrew Scott, who did not win a Golden Globes award this time around. She then remarked on the wonderful work of cinematographer Tony Miller, who according to her 'little scrap of a show' look amazing on the big screen.

Phoebe was later also asked about Obama during the press meet-up after the ceremony wrapped up. She expressed that Brack Obama is one of the most impressive people in the world to her and having his stamp of approval was exciting for her. To conclude, she added that the show's wild success was not anticipated by her and she is grateful to be a part of Fleabag.

