Fleabag Star Andrew Scott Hints About Future Projects With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Recently, Andrew Scott was nominated for his role as the Hot Priest in Fleabag, and it is the actor’s first nomination for the Golden Globes. The actor will not be returning back as Hot Priest but he said that he is looking forward to collaborating with his co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Scott has been nominated in the best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture for television category. His fellow nominees for the same are Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl and Henry Winkler for Barry. Read more about Andrew Scott’s views on his co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Andrew Scott on working with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Andrew him and Phoebe have plans to work together on something else. They surely share a good relation and the actor also adds that she is such a great friend. He added that having great chemistry, they wanted to work on stuff together. He ended by saying that maybe not Hot Priest, but they will definitely be working on something together. Scott also said that he talked to Waller-Bridge after he got the news, adding they were so excited that they ended up shouting to each other down the phone for three minutes.

