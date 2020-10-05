Flesh And Blood Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And Their Characters From The Crime Thriller

Flesh and Blood is a family drama as well as a crime thriller that would make one sit at the edge of their seat. The mystery of Flesh and Blood explores late-life romance. What makes the story more interesting is that each event happens one after the other, which keeps the viewer guessing. Take a look at the cast of Flesh and Blood to know who plays who in the series.

Flesh and Blood cast

Francesca Annis as Vivien

Francesca Annis plays the character of Vivien, a glamourous widow, in Flesh and Blood. She has three adult kids and develops a romantic relationship with a new male friend, a retired surgeon. But soon things go wrong when Mark ends up in the ICU.

Claudie Blakely, Russell Tovey and Lydia Leonard as Helen, Jake and Natalie

Actors Claudie Blakely, Russell Tovey and Lydia Leonard portray the character of Vivien’s adult children Helen, Jake and Natalie, respectively. Towards the end of the show, it is revealed that Vivien’s adult children try to push Mark from the terrace, landing him in the ICU.

Imelda Staunton as Mary

Imelda Staunton plays the character of Vivien’s nosy neighbour in the series. Towards the end of season one, it is revealed that Mary tries to suffocate the love interest of Vivien.

Stephen Rea as Mark

Stephen Rea portrays the character of Vivien’s love interest in Flesh and Blood. As the series begins, it is presumed that he stays with Vivien only for money, but soon there’s a casualty and Marks falls prey to it. He is in the intensive care unit and only opens his eyes towards the end of the series.

David Bamber as a detective

David Bamber portrayed the character of a detective in Flesh and Blood. He often reoccurs on the show as he questions each member over the casualty of Mark, the retired surgeon and Vivien’s love interest.

