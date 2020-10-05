Kylie Jenner Admits 'it Burns' While Walking On Steep Hills; Endures Exercise Blowout

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is always in the limelight thanks to her social media presence. From flaunting her toned physique to giving glimpses of her life with her daughter, Stormi, Kylie’s social media’s posts do not fail to create buzz online. Recently, the 23-year-old fashion icon shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories which features her walking around the steep hill of the area she lives in.

Kylie Jenner’s ‘burns’ as she walks

Giving fans major fitness goals, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star videotaped her recent walk on a filthy track. The video shared by her features her climbing a hill while performing the fitness activity to keep her body toned. However, as the video progresses Kylie can be seen admitting that ‘it burns’ as she anticipates her next step.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Post Has Increased US Voter Registration By 1500%, Know Details

The media mogul did not set out in the wild alone, she was accompanied by Maguire Grace Amundsen, who is the executive assistant of the KUWTK star, as reported by Mirror. Kylie tagged Maguire as the duo attempted doing something new for their fitness level. In one of the videos shared by her, Kylie walks towards the track saying “We’re about to go up this steep hill”.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner And Other Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Indulged In THESE Tattoo Arts

In the following videos breathing heavily, the makeup mogul confessed that “it burns” as she showed off the distance that they have covered. After covering the required distance, Kylie shared another video to claim that ‘they made it’. Soon after their walk, the duo did not set out to go home but instead, they hit the gym to perform vigorous exercise.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Stormi; Check Hilarious Caption

Previously, Kylie shared another heart-warming video on Instagram, where she was seen being embraced by her adorable daughter Stormi Webster. In the clip, fans can see the toddler seated on a couch as Kylie walks towards her. Moments later, she lies down on the couch with her head rested on Stormi’s little lap. The adorable gesture and the memorable moment poured in love towards the mother-daughter duo abundantly. Stormi’s reaction in the video has made all fans to go awe. Take a look at their cute banter here:

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Stuns Fans While Sunbathing; Asks Fans If They Are 'registered To Vote'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.