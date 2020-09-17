Florence Pugh Says Marvel's 'Black Widow' Sheds Light On Abuse Faced By Women

Black Widow is one of the most awaited upcoming films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie is said to follow a strong plot centred around women. Now Florence Pugh, who will be seen as Yelena Belova, disclosed that the film is about the emotional, psychological and physical torture of its women characters.

Also Read | 'Black Widow Influenced By #MeToo Movement', Asserts Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh says Black Widow is about the abuse of women

In a recent interview with Total Film, Florence Pugh talked about her upcoming MCU movie, Black Widow. She said that one of the most interesting things about the film is how far director Cate Shortland went with it. The actor stated that the movie is about the abuse of women. It is about how they get “involuntary hysterectomies” by the age of eight. She mentioned that it is about girls who are stolen from around the world. “It is so painful, and it is so important,” Pugh noted.

Florence Pugh added that one part of the excitement for her is that women and girls from around the world are going to see Black Widow, and they will see an abuse story that “really was challenged” by its own victims. She stated that it is “so exciting” for a Marvel film to be reaching all those levels. The actor mentioned that the best thing about the tone is, it is not layered with this colour of grey. The audiences will see these women strive and be strong, and they are assassins, yet they still need to discuss how they were abused. Pugh asserted that it is an “incredibly powerful” piece.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Passes On The Mantel Of Black Widow To Florence Pugh

Also Read | 'Black Widow' To Be Delayed Again? Know Release Date Details About The MCU Film

Florence Pugh will be making her debut in the MCU as Yelena Belova. She is one of the girls who got trained to be a Black Widow in the Red Room. The character is like a sister-figure to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It is said that Romanoff will be handing the baton to Belova in Black Widow. So Pugh could play an important role in the future of the MCU.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Says She Did Not Want Black Widow To Be An Origin Film

Black Widow cast Scarlett Johansson as she reprises her titular role for the last time. It also features David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, and Olivier Richters as they debut in the MCU, along with William Hurt who will make a comeback as Thaddeus Ross. It is intended to be the 24th film in the MCU and will begin the Phase Four. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release on November 6, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.