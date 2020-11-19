Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Spotted Embracing Each Other After Breakup News

The entertainment news portal E! news had talked about actor Olivia Wilde and Sudeikis' split a few days ago. The duo was reportedly separated after their 7-year-long engagement and two kids together. However, the friendly couple were spotted embracing each other with a hug on November 16th, three days after the entertainment news portal reported them to have split. Read on for the details.

Olivia Wilde's break-up with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were spotted by paparazzi when they were having a conversation and embracing each other in Los Angeles on November 16th. People magazine, however, reported that the duo had parted ways as early as the start of this year itself. They quoted a source saying that they have had an amicable split and are focusing on co-parenting their children. However, Wilde nor Sudeikis have commented in public about their separation.

Olivia Wilde met Sudeikis at an SNL party and a while later the duo started dating. The two share two children together. Olivia Wilde's children include son Otis Alexander, who is 6 years old, and daughter Daisy Josephine, aged 4 years old. Both the actors never got married but they were engaged for 7 years. Wilde was recently seen in the director's seat with her teen comedy movie Booksmart where Sudeikis also had a role. Wilde was then seen in a Clint Eastwood-helmed docudrama called Richard Jewell.

Image credits: Olivia wilde land Instagram story

Wilde is currently busy in the production process of her next directiiorial called Don't Worry Darling, which also features major stars inclduing Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne. Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling would see Harry Styles as one of the lead roles in the movie where Olivia would also be playing a supporting role.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis is currently working on the second season of his Apple+ comedy series called Ted Lasso. Jasson is also currently filming two other movies named El Tonto as well as Till Death, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

After the news of Olivia and Jason's split came up, Wilde took to Instagram to share a picture of her kids. She captioned the Instagram story stating "My Everythings". However neither of the couple has made any comments regarding their split officially.

