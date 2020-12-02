Florence Pugh In Hawkeye Series? Actor Bags Another MCU Project Before Black Widow Release

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It stars Jeremy Renner as he reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The show has started filming a few weeks ago and now it is said that Black Widow star Florence Pugh will be seen in the series.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Starts Training To Play Hawkeye Again For Marvel's Upcoming Series

'Black Widow' star Florence Pugh rumoured to join Hawkeye series

Florence Pugh will be making her MCU debut as assassin Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Now even before her first appearance, it is reported that the actor has bagged another Marvel project. The Direct has revealed that Pugh will be reprising her character in Disney+ Hawkeye series.

The news mentions that at some point in the show she will don a Ronin-inspired suit, similar to the costume that Jeremy Renner wore as Clint Barton in Avengers: Endgame. The full extent of her involvement in the series is currently unknown. An official statement on the same is yet to be made by the actor and studios.

Also Read | Black Widow Will Finally Reveal What Happened In Budapest, Confirms Scarlett Johansson

It is not confirmed whether Clint Barton knows Yelena Belova from the past or the two would be meeting for the first time. Hawkeye and Black Widow have worked together on an undisclosed mission in Budapest which will be shown in the upcoming movie, revealed in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book. Now it is speculated that Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff might have talked about Belova to Barton or she herself could be present. However, the connection is not revealed yet. But it seems like Marvel Studios has big plans with Florence Pugh, possibly taking over the Black Widow mantle.

Hawkeye series is also said to mark the MCU debut of Kate Bishop as the co-lead, with Hailee Steinfeld playing the character. Madame Masque can be the main villain in the show. As the series is in early development not much about its plot is revealed by the makers. It is created by Jonathan Igla with Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas as directors. The show is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2021 or 2022 as a part of MCU Phase Four. Currently, filming is taking place in Atlanta George, with additional shooting in New York City.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Supports Florence Pugh As The Next 'Black Widow', Latter Reacts

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Star Florence Pugh Calls The Marvel Movie's Plot 'horrifying'

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow cast has David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone and William Hurt. It takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, showing Natasha Romanoff on a run as she encounters her past life. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 7, 2021. It will be the first movie in Phase Four of MCU.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.