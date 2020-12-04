Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton And Four Others Join 'Hawkeye' Series; Know Character Details

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It stars Jeremey Renner as he reprises the titular character of Clint Barton with Hailee Steinfeld making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Kate Bishop. Now the show has added six actors to its cast.

Also Read | Florence Pugh In Hawkeye Series? Actor Bags Another MCU Project Before Black Widow Release

'Hawkeye' series gets six new cast members

Variety has recently revealed that Marvel’s Hawkeye series is increasing its members with new actors. It includes Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, and Zahn McClarnon, all of them will be making their debut in the MCU. Florence Pugh who was earlier rumoured to appear in the show is now confirmed to be a part of the series.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Starts Training To Play Hawkeye Again For Marvel's Upcoming Series

Hawkeye series new cast and characters

Vera Farmiga is known for her performances in Up in the Air, The Departed, Bates Motel series, and The Conjuring franchise. The actor will play the Marvel comics character, Eleanor Bishop. She is the mother of Kate Bishop.

Tony Dalton will play Jack Duquesne, which is likely to be Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman. He was an early mentor to Hawkeye and has been both a hero and a villain in the comics. Dalton is best recognized for his role as Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul.

Florence Pugh is all set to make her MCU debut in Black Widow as Yelena Belova. But even before the movie arrives, she has bagged another Marvel project reprising her character. She could possibly take on the mantle of Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson as Scarlet's character died in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. Pugh received acclaim for her act in Little Women, Midsommar, and Lady Macbeth.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Calls Scarlett Johansson "loose Lips" As She Reveals 'Black Widow' Details

Fra Fee will portray a character named Kazi, which is said to be short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak. He is known as the mercenary villain Clown to Marvel comics fans. Fee has appeared in Les Misérables film in 2012, along with Animals, Boys from Country Hell, and Pixie.

Hawkeye series will mark Alaqua Cox’s onscreen debut. She will play Maya Lopez, the real name of the Marvel character Echo. She is a deaf Native American with the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements, which makes her a formidable fighter.

Zahn McClarnon is essaying the role of William Lopez. He is speculated to play Maya’s father Willie “Crazy House” Lincoln from the Marvel comics. McClarnon has appeared in shows like tFargo, Westworld, Longmire and was recently seen in Doctor Sleep, a sequel to the Shinning.

Also Read | 'Hawkeye' Villain Revealed? Madame Masque To Go Against Clint Barton In The Marvel Series

Created by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye might consist of six-to-seven episodes. It is currently filming in Atlanta, George, and will move to New York City for additional footage. The series is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2021 or 2022.

Promo Image Source: verafarmigah and tonydalton.fans Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.