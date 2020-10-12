'Flower Drum Song' Movie Cast And Characters: Did Jack Soo Sing In 'Flower Drum Song'?

Flower Drum Song is a 1961-released American musical movie directed by Henry Koster. The musical film was adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name that released in 1958, which in turn was originally based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Chinese American author Chin Yang Lee.
Flower Drum Song featured stars like Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta, Miyoshi Umeki, Jack Soo, Benson Fong, and Juanita Hall in the lead roles. The film became so popular amongst the crowd that it was even nominated for many awards.
The story is based on a Chinese immigrant, played by Miyoshi Umeki, who is arranged to marry a nightclub owner, played by Jack Soo. The plot takes a turn when the guy wants to marry a showgirl, played by Nancy Kwan.
The movie went on to become a massive hit and even the songs of the film received huge appreciation. Read on to know all about the cast of Flower Drum Song and Flower Drum Song characters as well.
Nancy Kwan played the character of Linda Low in the movie Flower Drum Song. She plays the role of a beautiful performer in a Chinatown nightclub called Celestial Gardens, which is actually Sammy's nightclub. Nancy Kwan is remembered for her dance numbers in I Enjoy Being a Girl and Grant Avenue. Flower Drum Song was Nancy Kwan’s second film.
In fear of the Japanese invasion of Hong Kong during World War II, Nancys father, disguised as a labourer, (referred to as 'coolie' in those days), escaped from Hong Kong to North China in Christmas 1941 with his two children, whom he hid in wicker baskets. Nancy and her brother were transported by servants, evading Japanese sentries. They remained in exile in Western China for five years until the war ended, after which they returned to Hong Kong and lived in a spacious, contemporary home her father designed. Her mother escaped to England and never rejoined the family, later moving to New York. ⠀ She attended a Catholic School until she was 13 years old, after which she travelled to Kingsmoor School in Glossop, England a boarding school that her brother, Ka Keung, was then attending. Her brother studied to become an architect and she studied to become a dancer. When Kwan was 18, she pursued her dream of becoming a ballet dancer by attending the Royal Ballet School in London. She studied performing arts subjects such as stage make-up, and danced every day for four hours. Upon graduating and traveling europe, she went back to Hong Kong, where she started a ballet school. ⠀ While in Hong Kong, Kwan was spotted by Hollywood producer Ray Stark, who was looking for an Asian/Chinese actor for the film adaption of the Broadway play 'The World of Suzie Wong.' Although she did not have any prior acting experience, she was called for a screen test. The test did not go very well. However, because of her Eurasian features and also because of the spark Ray had spotted in her, she was considered for the role. Nancy was then sent to the US, where she attended a Hollywood acting school and was offered a 7-year contract by Ray.
James Shigeta played the role of Wang Ta in the movie. He plays the role of the older son of Master Wang Chi-Yang in the film. Fans even call James Shigeta as the Frank Sinatra of Japan.
Miyoshi Umeki played one of the important roles in the film as Mei Li. She played the role of the arranged bride that was set up for Sammy Fong by his family. Miyoshi Umeki was a popular American-Japanese singer. She was known for her role in the movie Sayonara. Miyoshi Umeki is the only Asian actress to win an Academy Award in the acting category till date.
Her crowning achievement, however, is winning the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in 'Sayonara' in 1958. To this day, she is the only Asian actress to win an Academy Award in an acting category
Benson Fong played the role of Wang Chi-Yang in Flower Drum Song. He portrayed the head of the Wang household. He was popular for his movies like The Left-hand of God and Dragon Seed to name a few.
In real life, he did own a restaurant of the same name in Hollywood. He also appeared in two movies with Agnes Moorehead - "Dragon Seed" (1944) and 'The Left-Hand of God" (1955).
Juanita Hall played the role of Madame Liang in the movie. She portrays the sister in law of owner Wang Chi-Yang. Juanita Hall is known for her role as Bloody Mary in South Pacific. She also became the first African-American to receive the Tony Award for best-supporting actress for her role as Bloody Mary.
In 1950, she became the first African American to win a Tony Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bloody Mary in South Pacific.
