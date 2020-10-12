'Flower Drum Song' Movie Cast And Characters: Did Jack Soo Sing In 'Flower Drum Song'?

Flower Drum Song is a 1961-released American musical movie directed by Henry Koster. The musical film was adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name that released in 1958, which in turn was originally based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Chinese American author Chin Yang Lee.

Flower Drum Song featured stars like Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta, Miyoshi Umeki, Jack Soo, Benson Fong, and Juanita Hall in the lead roles. The film became so popular amongst the crowd that it was even nominated for many awards.

The story is based on a Chinese immigrant, played by Miyoshi Umeki, who is arranged to marry a nightclub owner, played by Jack Soo. The plot takes a turn when the guy wants to marry a showgirl, played by Nancy Kwan.

The movie went on to become a massive hit and even the songs of the film received huge appreciation. Read on to know all about the cast of Flower Drum Song and Flower Drum Song characters as well.

Nancy Kwan – Linda Low

Nancy Kwan played the character of Linda Low in the movie Flower Drum Song. She plays the role of a beautiful performer in a Chinatown nightclub called Celestial Gardens, which is actually Sammy's nightclub. Nancy Kwan is remembered for her dance numbers in I Enjoy Being a Girl and Grant Avenue. Flower Drum Song was Nancy Kwan’s second film.

Did Nancy Kwan do her own singing in Flower Drum Song?

Nancy Kwan's singing was actually dubbed by B.J. Baker in English. All of her songs from the movie were dubbed.

James Shigeta – Wang Ta

James Shigeta played the role of Wang Ta in the movie. He plays the role of the older son of Master Wang Chi-Yang in the film. Fans even call James Shigeta as the Frank Sinatra of Japan.

Miyoshi Umeki – Mei Li

Miyoshi Umeki played one of the important roles in the film as Mei Li. She played the role of the arranged bride that was set up for Sammy Fong by his family. Miyoshi Umeki was a popular American-Japanese singer. She was known for her role in the movie Sayonara. Miyoshi Umeki is the only Asian actress to win an Academy Award in the acting category till date.

Benson Fong – Wang Chi-Yang

Benson Fong played the role of Wang Chi-Yang in Flower Drum Song. He portrayed the head of the Wang household. He was popular for his movies like The Left-hand of God and Dragon Seed to name a few.

Jack Soo – Samuel Adams Fong

Jack Soo played the role of Samuel Adams Fong who is commonly called as Sammy in the movie. He plays the role of a nightclub owner who is in love with the showgirl in the movie.

Did Jack Soo sing in Flower Drum Song?

According to Jacksoo website, Jacksoo had indeed sung his own songs from the movie for both the play as well as the movie.

Juanita Hall – Madame Liang

Juanita Hall played the role of Madame Liang in the movie. She portrays the sister in law of owner Wang Chi-Yang. Juanita Hall is known for her role as Bloody Mary in South Pacific. She also became the first African-American to receive the Tony Award for best-supporting actress for her role as Bloody Mary.

