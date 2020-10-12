'Krack' Makers Share BTS Video From Sets As Lead Actor Ravi Teja Resumes Shoot; Watch

On Monday, October 12, director Gopichandh Malineni, who is currently shooting for his forthcoming movie Krack, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of the film online. The 60-second BTS video unveils lead actor Ravi Teja's first look from Krack.

The BTS video also reveals the safety precautions undertaken by the team while shooting for Krack during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the video, Gopichandh Malineni revealed that the shoot of Krack, which was stalled due to the COVID-19, has resumed and is nearing completion.

Check out Krack's BTS video:

#KRACK - IN - ACTION 👊 #Krack resumes filming Post - Lockdown 😷

#KRACK - IN - ACTION 👊 #Krack resumes filming Post - Lockdown 😷

Get Ready to witness a mass treat #KrackInAction 💥🔥🔥

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack to release in theatre first

A few months ago, there was a buzz that Krack would skip a theatrical release and head directly to OTT. However, director Gopichandh Malineni, in a social media post, put the rumours to rest. He revealed that Krack would release in theatres only.

Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead is touted to be an action-thriller. The movie written and directed by Gopichandh Malineni will have Ravi Teja in the role of a police officer, and Shruti Haasan essaying the role of his partner. The film also features actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Sudhakar Komakula in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Madhu B under his production banner.

What's next for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan on the work front?

Ravi Teja, on the work front, will be next seen in Yevado Okadu. The movie, starring Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a college professor and his student. The film directed by Venu Sriram also features actors like Prakash Raj and Nassar in prominent roles. The movie produced by Dil Raju is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has an array of films at different stages of production. Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will be seen in the segment, Coffee, Anyone?, directed by actor Suhasini Maniratnam. The movie will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Shruti Haasan has Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi. The movie written and directed by S P Jhananathan is touted to be a social drama. Laabam also features actors like Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, among others in prominent roles. A few weeks ago, Laabam's trailer was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

