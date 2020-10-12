'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Actor Rahul Kohli Shares Owen's Spooky Playlist

Rahul Kohli a.k.a. Owen has finally dropped his spooky playlist. The Haunting of Bly Manor actor recently posted his iTunes playlist on Twitter. In this tweet, Rahul Kohli revealed that this playlist helped him to portray Owen’s character on the Netflix show.

Rahul Kohli shares Owen’s playlist on Twitter

The Haunting of Bly Manor premiered on October 9, 2020. Since then the new season of the anthology series has become the talk of the town. The new season in the anthology series has brought back many of the original cast members from season one. But a new addition to the The Haunting of Bly Manor is Rahul Kohli.

Also read | 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Episode Count Revealed By Creator Mike Flanagan

Actor Rahul Kohli plays the role of Owen Sharma, the cook of the Bly Manor. In a recent tweet, Rahul Kohli revealed how he prepared for his role as Owen on Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actor wrote that before portraying each character he makes playlists for them.

He added that he listens to this playlist throughout the shooting. He then presented his playlist for Owen. The playlists featured artists like The Dream Academy, Fleetwood Mac, George Michael, and many others. Take a look at Rahul Kohli’s ‘Owen’ playlist here.

Don’t know if anyone cares but I like to make playlists for characters I’m portraying. I usually start picking songs during prep that I’ll listen to throughout shooting. Here was Owen’s playlist 💕. #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/qpOmaOZskv — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 12, 2020

Also read | 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' New Character Posters Gives A Spooky Glimpse Of Upcoming Show

Rahul Kohli’s tweet was loved by his fans and fans of The Haunting of Bly Manor. Many fans loved the Owen playlist and even revealed that they do create their own character based playlists. Some fans even asked Rahul if there is a playlist for his famous iZombie character Ravi Chakrabarti. Take a look at these responses to Rahul Kohli’s tweet here.

I do this for my RP characters all the time, then I jam out to them while I am writing out my responses. Music is such an important part of the creative process. 🖤 — 𝕃𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝟙𝟚-𝔾𝕒𝕘𝕖 (@WolfieofDoom) October 12, 2020

I was gonna say I do this for rp characters too! And just any sort of character for stories I’m writing. It’s so cathartic putting it together, it usually helps me flesh them out even further. — bianca 🌻 (@liltonks) October 12, 2020

I need to see Ravi's, please and thanks pic.twitter.com/BJoxOF5DFE — ⏳Parker (Erin but trans) | BLM (@erin654) October 12, 2020

i finished just a while ago, you were SO GOOD as Owen!!!! I'd never seen you in anything other than Funhaus videos and it was so cool to see you doing your thing. — 💀💄Hayloween💄💀 (@Hayley0614) October 12, 2020

Yesterday, on October 11 2020, Rahul Kohli thanked all his fans for watching their show The Haunting of Bly Manor. In a tweet, Rahul revealed that he is working on a different show. He added that he could not celebrate the premiere of The Haunting of Bly Manor with the show’s cast and crew. Hence he treated himself to a Coke and thus posed for a selfie while holding a can. Take a look at Rahul Kohli’s tweet here.

I’m currently alone filming a new show and couldn’t celebrate the release of Bly Manor with my friends, family or the Bly cast, so I’ve treated myself to ONE can of Coke. Thank you all so much for watching, your tweets have made me smile! Cheers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mP0zgHCmVg — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 11, 2020

Also read | How The Haunting Of Bly Manor Different From Hill House, Explains Creator Mike Flanagan

Also read | What Time Does 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.