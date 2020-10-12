Last Updated:

'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Actor Rahul Kohli Shares Owen's Spooky Playlist

The Haunting of Bly Manor is finally here. The show's cast member Rahul Kohli shared his iTunes playlist that helped him prep for his role as Owen on the show.

Rahul Kohli a.k.a. Owen has finally dropped his spooky playlist. The Haunting of Bly Manor actor recently posted his iTunes playlist on Twitter. In this tweet, Rahul Kohli revealed that this playlist helped him to portray Owen’s character on the Netflix show.

Rahul Kohli shares Owen’s playlist on Twitter

The Haunting of Bly Manor premiered on October 9, 2020. Since then the new season of the anthology series has become the talk of the town. The new season in the anthology series has brought back many of the original cast members from season one. But a new addition to the The Haunting of Bly Manor is Rahul Kohli.

Actor Rahul Kohli plays the role of Owen Sharma, the cook of the Bly Manor. In a recent tweet, Rahul Kohli revealed how he prepared for his role as Owen on Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actor wrote that before portraying each character he makes playlists for them.

He added that he listens to this playlist throughout the shooting. He then presented his playlist for Owen. The playlists featured artists like The Dream Academy, Fleetwood Mac, George Michael, and many others. Take a look at Rahul Kohli’s ‘Owen’ playlist here.

Rahul Kohli’s tweet was loved by his fans and fans of The Haunting of Bly Manor. Many fans loved the Owen playlist and even revealed that they do create their own character based playlists. Some fans even asked Rahul if there is a playlist for his famous iZombie character Ravi Chakrabarti. Take a look at these responses to Rahul Kohli’s tweet here.

Yesterday, on October 11 2020, Rahul Kohli thanked all his fans for watching their show The Haunting of Bly Manor. In a tweet, Rahul revealed that he is working on a different show. He added that he could not celebrate the premiere of The Haunting of Bly Manor with the show’s cast and crew. Hence he treated himself to a Coke and thus posed for a selfie while holding a can. Take a look at Rahul Kohli’s tweet here.

