FNAA 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Legend, Jason Momoa & Other Celebs To Attend

Coming as a surprise for the fans, the 2020 FNAAs will witness an array of stars who will attend the virtual show. The first-ever virtual event is set for December 8, at 6 p.m. This year’s FNAA lineup is bigger and bolder than ever before with some of the prominent stars from the entertainment, fashion, and sport slated to headline the show.

FNAA to witness a bevvy of stars

Longtime fashion star Andre Leon Talley will be back in action when he gives the company of the year award to Deckers Brands. Another major highlight of the show is the style icon Iris Apfel pops in to wow the crowd. And in honor of FN’s 75th birthday, a number of other stalwarts from the fashion world, including Manolo Blahnik, Law Roach, and Tommy Hilfiger will also be on the guest list.

Singer John Legend is one of the prominent stars who will be a part of the gala event. He will not just kick-start the happening event, but will also address the issue of the social justice movement that defined the year. Apart from the All of Me singer, global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of the invites to the event. The actress who is the company's 2020 brand ambassador will present Crocs with the Brand of the Year trophy. According to the FN magazine, through the partnership, Chopra Jonas who is a longtime UNICEF goodwill ambassador continues to work with the brand to aid children internationally.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 20 Years With UNICEF, Says 'giving Back Should Be Way Of Life'

Read: 'Always By My Side': Priyanka Chopra Pens Lovable Note For Nick Jonas On 2nd Anniversary

Other than the stars mentioned above, American actor Jaden Smith is set to appear with a close friend and designer of the Year Salehe Bembury with a surprise. Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa will present the label with its brand of the year honor. Owner of the multinational shoe chain, Christian Louboutin will also make a grand appearance at the end of the show. He will be present to honor rapper and singer Cardi B with the Style Influencer of the Year award.

Read: John Legend Expresses His Gratitude For Chrissy Teigen And His Children On Thanksgiving

Read: Jason Momoa Surprises 7-yr-old 'Aquaman' Fan Battling Cancer; Video Leaves Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.