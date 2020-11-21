Jason Momoa Surprises 7-yr-old 'Aquaman' Fan Battling Cancer; Video Leaves Netizens In Awe

Aquaman star, Jason Momoa recently surprised a kid battling with cancer and shared the adorable conversation recording on Instagram on November 19. The video captured the phone conversation with the seven-year-old Aquaman fan, named Danny Sheehan from Marshfield, Wisconsin. In the caption, Momoa said that he came to know about the kid after a recent video surfaced which showed the kid yell in exuberance after being gifted an action figure of Aquaman during a family photo shoot.

The caption read, “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him”.

In the clip, the Hollywood actor can be seen calling Danny, who excitedly greets him with a “Hi, Aquaman”. The two spoke about the seven-year-old’s love for Aquaman and the young boy’s fondness for dolphins. The actor said, “I’ve been riding on dolphins and it’s super fun”. Momoa also burst into laughter when Danny showed him the Aquaman action figure.

In a separate Facebook clip, Danny’s mother said that she and her husband were shocked at the boy’s “guttural and pure” reaction after receiving the Aquaman figurine. Natalie said that it was great to have Danny’s spirit captures “so succinctly”. The Facebook video was also shared by Momoa along with with his adorable video call with he kid.

‘One hero talking to another’

In the caption, the actor urged his followers to help raise funds for the kid though a GoFundMe page set up his family, which has so far received 100,000. Meanwhile, Momoa’s post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The social media has garnered over six lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

While one user called Momoa “a true hero,” others wrote, I literally got teary-eyed. That was beautiful”. “Awesome job, man! Way to be a true hero!” One user said, “One hero talking to another”. Another said, “This is one of the most wholesome things i’ve seen all day”. "OMG, this brought happy tears to my eyes!! You’re amazing!!!” added fourth. “You have a kind heart Aquaman,” wrote fifth.

