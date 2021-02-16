Joe Jonas Alters V-Day Note For Sophie After Sparking Off Second Pregnancy Rumours

Joe Jonas had put up a sweet post for his wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa on Valentine’s Day. The picture he posted showed the Game of Thrones star sporting a baby bump. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines â¤ï¸”. The picture confused many fans of the couple who thought that the singer had announced a second baby a few months after the birth of a first. Following which, Joe Jonas changed his post to “Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines â¤ï¸throwback”, seemingly for people to understand that the picture was not a recent one but one that had been taken priorly.

Joe Jonas changes caption for wife Sophie

In the picture, Sophie Turner can be seen sprawled out on a couch. She is wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. Her sweatshirt is hiked up to show her baby bump in its full glory. She has one of her legs folded under her thigh and the other one propped over the couch headrest. Her head is resting on her hand as she smiled sleepily into the camera. Turner looks comfortable yet tired in the picture.

Fans immediately went into a frenzy thinking that Turner was pregnant again. They stormed the comments with questions and well wishes for the couple. Some outright asked why the couple wanted to have a second baby so soon while others owned the fact that they were confused and did not get what was happening. Other fans simply wished the couple a Happy Valentine's and said they wished them well in whatever they may choose for themselves. Jonas’ edited caption cleared out any doubts on baby number 2 and fans understood that he just used the picture so he could wish both his wife and daughter without having to reveal a picture of their daughter.

The couple has not yet shared a picture of their daughter Willa with their fans and followers. They wish to maintain the privacy of their daughter and keep her away from media. Jonas’ post thus, was a smart way to wish his daughter on the special day of love with a picture where she is present but not visible.

