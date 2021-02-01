Blake Lively Supports Sophie Turner As She Opens About Her Post-pregnancy Insecurities

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle on January 31, 2021, to support Blake Lively who shared her woes about not fitting in most clothes post her third pregnancy back in October 2019. The story was reposted by Blake on her Instagram, who was elated by the reaction.

Also Read: Joe Jonas Sets Acting Debut With War Drama 'Devotion', Wife Sophie Turner Reacts

Blake Lively opens up about post-pregnancy insecurities

Blake Lively took to her Instagram account on January 29, 2021, to share the insecurities that she felt after giving birth to her third child, a daughter named Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds in October 2019. The Gossip Girl star expressed how giving birth was a miracle and that she should have appreciated her body instead of feeling insecure just because clothes did not fit her. Sophie Turner stood in support of the actor as she took to her Instagram story and shared her post.

Sophie Turner appreciated Blake for sharing how she honestly felt and wrote in her IG story, “Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!" as she reposted a snip of the E! News report of Lively’s tweet. She added to it the GIF, "Not a queen, a Khaleesi” in reference to the popular HBO drama series Game Of Thrones, which she was a part of. Turner is also a mom to a daughter. She welcomed her and Joe Jonas’ firstborn in July 2020.

Blake reposted Sophie’s story from her Instagram handle and wrote atop it "Queen of the north everyone”. She also tagged Sophie Turner in her story. Alongside, Blake added two GIFs, one was of the Game of Thrones' King Joffrey dying and another one of a pink popping heart.

Also Read: 'Unpolished' Cast: Actors Of The Reality Television Series Revolving Around Martone Family

Blake Lively expressed her insecurities in an Instagram story

Blake Lively is the mother of three, James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and Betty with her husband Ryan Reynolds. She took to her IG stories on Friday, January 29, 2021, and shared how she had to put together an outfit for her appearance on The Tonight Show in January 2020. She wrote, “Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth," she continued, "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many. It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer”.

She further wrote how giving birth is a beautiful miracle and she wishes that she felt confident, a year ago. She added, “It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect”.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Who Is The Favorite Member Of His 'pack' At Home; Know Here

Also Read: Sophie Turner Spills Some 'tea' In Her Latest Instagram Story, Urges Fans To Wear Masks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.