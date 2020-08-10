AGT's Simon Cowell's Bike Accident; Sofia Vergara Shares Pic, Says 'We Miss Our Boss'

Judge Simon Cowell will be unable to appear on NBC's America's Got Talent's first two live shows this season on August 11 and August 12, 2020. According to People magazine, the AGT judge is recovering from surgery following an accident at his home in Malibu. Cowell fell while he was testing his new electric bike on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the AGT creator/executive producer broke his back due to the injury and underwent surgery on Saturday night. Reportedly, the five-hour surgery went well, and he's currently recovering in the hospital.

Sofia Vergara has shared a picture of her and fellow judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on set during a rehearsal this coming show on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In the picture, the judges can be seen pointing to Cowell's empty chair while giving him good wishes.

Sofia can be seen sporting a black dress and she completed the look with brown wedge heels and a black coloured mask. Heidi Klum opted for a white top and green pants and completed the look with a pair of boots and a white mask. Howie Mandel sported a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He also completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a black coloured mask. Take a look at the picture below.

Cowell took to social media on Sunday evening after the accident and the complex surgery for his first public comments. He went on to give some good advice to fans and netizens. He wrote that if anyone buys an electric trail bike make sure they read the manual before they ride it for the first time.

He also revealed that he has broken part of his back. He further went on to thanks all his well-wishers for their lovely messages, and good wishes. Seeing this post, netizens soon went on to wish Simon for his speedy recovery and also penned some sweet wishes. Take a look at his post below.

About AGT

This has been a challenging season for America's Got Talent, when the coronavirus hit in the middle of auditions. Before shutting down production in March, it initially moved to tap auditions without an audience. Afterward, shooting resumed with virtual performances. AGT airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

