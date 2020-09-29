Gal Gadot Tells Husband Yaron Varsano 'I'm Yours Forever' In Anniversary Post

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano celebrate 12 years of their marriage today. The former took to her Instagram as she uploaded a picture with her husband and along with it, added a loving message. Fans and friends responded with happy comments.

Gal Gadot’s Instagram Post

Gal shared a selfie of her and Varsano as they stood by a tree and smiled for the camera. Her caption is all about their happy married life - ''Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano ðŸ¾you’re my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I’m yours forever â¤ï¸ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ•ºðŸ½â¤ï¸.'' The actor’s fans and friends commented, praising the couple.

Yaron Varsano’s post for their anniversary

Yaron Varsano also took to his Instagram to share a post on the occasion. Yaron posted a beautiful picture from the couple’s wedding day where the two are looking at each other. His caption read - ''12 years have gone by since this day. Life is too short when you’re in love. Happy anniversary my love, forever my beating heart.'' Friends and fans commented with love on his post too.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

The two have been married for 12 years after they met in Israel in 2006 and tied the knot in 2008. The couple also ran Hotel Varsano back in Tel Aviv till they sold it in 2015. The couple also has two daughters, Alma, who was born in 2011, and Maya who arrived in 2017.

Gal Gadot on the work front

Gal Gadot is popularly known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC movies. The actor is set to appear next in the movie Wonder Woman 1984 which is the sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman. She will also be a part of the Kenneth Branagh-directorial Death on The Nile which is the sequel to 2017 crime thriller Murder on The Orient Express. Gadot will also share screen-space with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s Red Notice.

