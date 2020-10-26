'Forever Christmas' Cast: Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell And Others In Pivotal Roles

Fans of Lifetime movies were eagerly waiting for the premiere of Forever Christmas. The film starring Chelsea Hobbs and Christopher Russell aired on Sunday, October 25, 8 pm ET on Lifetime. The plot of the movie revolves around Sophie, who is a workaholic reality TV producer working on a holiday-season show about Will, a handsome guy who celebrates Christmas every day of the year. The story then unfolds when she finds herself falling for her mysterious, unlikely new star, which brings back her long-lost faith in Christmas in the process.

Here's everything you need to know about the Forever Christmas cast.

The cast of Forever Christmas

Chelsea Hobbs as Sophia Worthy

Fans of Lifetime movies certainly recognise Chelsea Hobbs for appearing in the network’s thrillers, including The Psycho She Met Online, Killer Ending, Left For Dead, and the recent film The Killer in the Guest House. Chelsea has also held roles in the Hallmark Mysteries and Movies films like Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery and Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath. The actor also portrayed Emily Kmetko in the series named Make It or Break It. The film Forever Christmas will mark her first-holiday film on Lifetime.

Christopher Russell as Will Saunders

Christopher Russell is no stranger to holiday movies. To date, Russell has only starred in one Lifetime film titled Christmas Unleashed. Besides this, he has been in several movies on Hallmark, including Love in the Forecast, Nature of Love, All Summer Long, Love Unleashed, Wedding Bells, and many more. She has also starred in Hallmark’s well-known films like The Mistletoe Secret, A Dream of Christmas, and Merry Matrimony.

Other Forever Christmas characters

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Paul Rivera (as Matthew Anderson)

Jill Morrison as Lindsey

Ken Camroux-Taylor as Fred

Michael Ryan as Hank

Jeffrey C.R. Wallace as Aaron

Donna Benedicto as Kayla

Anesha Bailey as Gia

Lucia Walters as Jayla Bentley

Robyn Bradley as Dr Helena Miller

Khamisa Wilsher as Barista

Gidget as Romeo

The trailer of Forever Christmas

The trailer of the movie introduces us to protagonist Will and his beautiful Christmas decorations inside his house. While he represents someone who goes all out to celebrate Christmas, Sophie (played by Chelsea) seems to be sceptical about the holiday season. However, her views seem to be changing after meeting Will and spending time with him. The trailer of the film also gives a peek into their blossoming romance.

