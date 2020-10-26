'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 24: Mahira Decides To Take Revenge

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with Ramona asking how can Rakhi forget how Preeta married Karan behind the veil taking Mahira’s place. Rakhi says whatever has happened in the past does not matter in the present, and the truth is now Preeta is Karan’s wife and she can’t deny the fact. She asks Ramona to control her daughter and take her home as she is obsessed with Karan. Here's the Kundali Bhagya written update for October 24, 2020:

Kundali Bhagya written update: October 24

Rakhi asks Ramona to take Mahira away from the Luthra house

After Rakhi calls Mahira obsessed, she cries and tells everyone that if her love for Karan is considered an obsession then she is okay with it. Mahira tries to convince Rakhi that she should be the one who should be called Karan’s wife and not Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta interrupts in between and asks Mahira to stop creating drama. Hearing this, Mahira asks Preeta to stop talking in between as she is talking to her aunt, however, Preeta tells her that this is her house and she shouldn’t make a scene in front of everybody.

Mahira pleads Karan to her stay in his house

Meanwhile, Mahira requests Karan to let her stay in Luthra's house. She tells Karan to hold her hand and take a stand for her. However, Karan says to her that if she is not happy because of his marriage, she should leave the Luthra house. He also tells her that she has changed a lot and she should go to her house, which is eventually good for her. Mahira loses control over herself and states that she shouldn’t leave this house.

Mahira pleads in front of everyone to let her stay in the house but no one listens to her. Meanwhile, Ramona scolds Mahira saying that she is going mad and she should understand that her mother has never been insulted like this before. She avoids Ramona's words and tries to convince Rakhi to let her stay. Here, Ramona gets frustrated after trying to convince Mahira and leaves.

Everyone scolds Mahira for her childish behaviour

Mahira again pleads to Rakhi to stop her. Rakhi tells her that she is not throwing Mahira out of Luthra house and they will meet soon. Hearing this, Mahira pushes Rakhi in frustration and everybody scolds her for her immature nature. Mahira gets shocked and leaves to pack her bags. Meanwhile, Preeta comes to Mahira’s room and both get into an intense talk. Mahira tells her not to touch her clothes, to which Preeta replies that if she cannot touch her clothes, how Mahira can touch her husband. Mahira tells Preeta that she is so happy today that Mahira is finally leaving the place.

Preeta agrees that she is really happy today. Not only her, but everybody else is also happy with what is happening today. Preeta asks Mahira to be happy as Luthras are still not aware of the fact that Mahira can go down to any extent to win Karan. She also tells that Mahira has a criminal mind and she only tried to kill Karan’s father. Preeta makes Mahira believe that everything she wanted in Luthra's house was Karan and actually Karan never loved her. She also tells Mahira that she has ruined her life on her own. In the end, Mahira tells Preeta that she would use every word of Preeta as a weapon to ruin her life and will definitely come back to take revenge.

