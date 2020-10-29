Former Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett, 49, Passes Away

Former Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett passed away at the age of 49 after she was hospitalized due to a head injury. The Miss America Organisation and Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love page broke the news to the world. Read further to know the whole story:

Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993 passes away

Leanza Cornett, who was 49 years old, passed away yesterday on October 28, 2020. She had been hospitalised since the 12th of October after she suffered a massive blow at the back of her head, due to reasons unknown. The Miss America Organisation took to their Facebook page as they shared the unfortunate news.

Their post read – “It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away. Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you. We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss…”

Another page called Leanza Cornett's Circle of Love had been sharing constant updates about the actor's health and also shared the news of her hospitalization and passing away. On October 16, they shared the news of the actors’ hospitalization in a post saying – “Dear Mermaids, Muppets, Puppets and Crew... It is with a heavy heart I need to share with you that on Monday of this week Leanza Cornett sustained a serious head injury that required emergency surgery. Right now, she is in the ICU. They aren't allowing flowers or visitors at this time. I am asking for positivity, hope and healing.”

The page was also one of the first ones to share news of the former Miss America’s passing away, in their post they wrote – “Dear Disney family, I’m here to let you know Leanza passed this afternoon. She was so loved…”

Cornett’s ex-husband Mark Steines also took to his Instagram as he confirmed the news and shared a picture of her along with their sons Kai and Avery. The couple had been married 17 years before their separation in 2013. He wrote in his message along with the picture – “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my ex-wife, Leanza”, he ended the caption saying, “I ask that you please keep them as well as Leanza’s parents and her family in your prayers.”

