Beyonce X Adidas Ivy Park Is Back Again With A Fresh Line-up Of Athleisure Apparels

Beyonce recently unveiled the new collection of Adidas Ivy Park collection. The singer has come back with an all-new collection after the successful outing of her first edition with Ivy Park x Adidas. Beyonce's photos show the different athleisure apparel that will be available soon on the Adidas website. It is yet unsure as to what time does Ivy park drop online; however, it will be available from October 30 onwards exclusively on the Adidas official website. Fans of the singer are excited for the new range of apparel which looked quite appealing from the pictures Beyonce posted on her timeline.

Beyonce x Adidas Ivy Park is back again

The singer took to social media to post a total of six pictures showing the different apparel available with the new Adidas Ivy Park range. Beyonce can be seen posing in the outfits and thus giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the new line up of Ivy Park. Adidas and Beyonce had partnered a long time ago for the brand Ivy Park which is solely owned by Beyonce. According to reports by Universal Mag, Adidas and Beyonce had a successful outing with their first line up of Ivy Park apparels. The collection managed to get “sold out” in its first day itself, giving a profitable start to the partnership between Adidas and Beyonce.

Thus, Beyonce has now come out with Drip 2 which is the second wave of apparel for Ivy Park. Beyonce's photos showcase two collections from her Drip series namely “Honey Drip” and “De-Grassy Drip”. The singer also mentioned in her caption that while the stores and online website will begin the sale of the apparel on October 30, Adidas app users can still purchase it a day early on October 29. The singer has featured a number of apparels in the photos that she uploaded and has thus gotten fans excited for her exclusive line up with Adidas. After the initial success of Ivy Park, fans seem to look forward to her new line up and have thus been eagerly waiting to check out her newest collection.

