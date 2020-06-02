After the brutal killing of George Floyd, a nationwide movement began in America which united several people to fight against the ill-treatment meted out to people of colour. Amid this, several celebrities including Drake, Jimmy Fallon, and more, pledged their support for the movement. Major business and franchises too showed their support towards the people of colour protesting against the insensitive treatment. The Former Miss Malaysia also spoke out about the ongoing protests and made some insensitive comments for which she received tremendous outrage from fans.

Former Miss Malaysia says 'African-Americans chose to be born coloured', sparks outrage

Samantha Katie James recently took to Instagram where she allegedly called the protestors in America “Foolish Humans”. The model did this and also criticized the movement that the protestors have been a part of. She also made several statements which said “The Whites Won”. She said that she does not live in America and has nothing to do with it. However, from the information she has received it seemed to her as if the whites have won. She explained this statement by saying that people are protesting and are angry and thus their rage means that the Whites have power over them. Ending this statement, Samantha Katie James added "Foolish Humans".

She then went on to address people of colour and asked them to relax and take this as a challenge. She told them to keep themselves stronger and to accept the fact that they “chose” to be born as a coloured person in America. She added that it was all for a reason and a certain lesson as well. Samantha Katie James added that hunger and poverty still exist and it is what it is. She also called the situation as inevitable. The former Miss Malaysia then proceeded to tell the people of colour to be calm and protect their heart and to not let it crumble during such times and said that this is their responsibility.

These comments made by Samantha Katie James did not go down well and she received tremendous criticism for her remarks. Her followers too commented on her posts advising her to not make such comments as they are insensitive in nature. However, as the outrage grew, the hate kept flooding the comments section of the former Miss Malaysia; hence according to a news portal, the official managing body of the Miss Universe Malaysia made a post about this issue. They mentioned that they do not support such act and that they are aware of the post being unacceptable and harmful in nature. They also mentioned sternly that the opinions placed forward by Samantha Katie James are her own and the managing body has nothing to do with it. They then condemned her action and concluded by saying they are an organisation that takes racism very seriously and therefore they strongly condemn all such acts.

