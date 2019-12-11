'Forrest Gump' Actor Gary Sinise Takes 1,000 'Gold Star Children' To Disney World

The star of Forrest Gump Gary Sinise took approximately 1,000 children of fallen servicemen and women to Disney World as part of his organisation's year-round support. The trip organised by the Gary Sinise Foundation runs annual holidays in which it takes hundreds of 'Gold Star Children' and their surviving family members from across the United States, on a special five-day trip. The Snowball Express event is the result of a collaboration between the foundation and American Airlines which officially became Gary Sinise Foundation initiative back in 2017.

Today begins our GSF Snowball Express #14. Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel with surviving parent or guardian, over 1,750 in all, via our travel partner @AmericanAir to Disney World as part of our @GarySiniseFound Snowball Express program. pic.twitter.com/lvDfMhXXcR — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 7, 2019

This year 1,750 relatives of military heroes were flown to Orlando via 13 donated American Airlines charter flights with volunteer crews for the experience of a lifetime. The 64-year-old Hollywood actor took to Twitter to announce the news of this year's trip. Sinise posted a short video of him welcoming one of the kids on board. Along with the video clip he also posted photographs from the weekend showing the children and their families enjoying Walt Disney World. According to international media reports, Sinise has been working with the Snowball Express for more than a decade so that he could bring together the children and surviving spouses of fallen US military heroes for a healing retreat.

This charter left Los Angeles this morning with 91 kids, 176 in all, and I got to take these photos with them before they left. I’ll join up in a few days. Have fun kids! We love you! pic.twitter.com/jPRuZ0iuIp — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 7, 2019

Gary Sinise Foundation

Gary Sinise is known for his role as a commanding officer Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the movie Forrest Gump. Since 2017, more than 3,450 children have been helped by the foundation's initiative. Apart from the trip the organisation also hosts community-driven events for these families all year long. According to the charity's website, events such as baseball games, arts and educational opportunities and camping trips are considered essential for children and surviving spouses. The mission of the foundation is to serve the nation by honouring the countries defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

According to the official site, Sinise said, “Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security. While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation's defenders, we can always do a little more.”

