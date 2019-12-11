Golden Globe Awards 2020: List Of Nominations For Best Female Actor In Motion Picture

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be reported hosted by Ricky Gervais in Los Angeles. Golden Globe Awards 2020 will be held on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The show will be telecasted on January 6, 2020, in India. The jury of the awards has recently declared the list of nominations ranging from motion pictures to television dramas. Here’s a list of female actors who are nominated in the Best Actress in a motion picture category at Golden Globe Awards 2020.

Best female actor in film-drama

Cynthia Erivo, 'Harriet'

Harriet is a biographical film about a slave Harriet Tubman. The story revolves around her escape from slavery and talks about her struggles to liberate hundreds of slavers through an underground railroad. The story is a heroic depiction of the slave turned abolitionist.

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

The Marriage Story revolves around a couple who go through a life-altering divorce. The aftermath of their relationship results in pushing the couple to personal and professional extremes. The movie is considered to be a hard-hitting chronicle that is phenomenally crafted.

Saoirse Ronan, 'Little Women'

The movie Little Women is based on the novel with the same name. The novel, as well as the movie, deals with the life of four sisters who are in their prime years in America during the aftermath of the Civil War. The four sisters face the world as they support each other through thick and thin.

Charlize Theron, 'Bombshell'

Bombshell revolves around the controversy that gripped one of the most famous media empires. It is the story of women who brought down the founder of the media empire who is charged for sexual harassment. Other than Theron, the movie stars Hollywood biggies like Nichole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Judy is the biographical drama film of Judy Garland, who is an American singer and actor. She has been starring in The Wizard of Oz for thirty years and she comes to London to perform the houseful show at the Talk of the Town nightclub. The movie talks about her whirlwind romance with her fifth husband as she reminisces with fans and friends.

Best female actor in a film - musical or comedy

Ana De Armas, 'Knives Out'

Knives out is a murder mystery revolves around the life of a crime novelist who dies an untimely death after his 85th birthday. The story of the movie is that of a detective who goes through a lot of struggle and unexpected instances to find out the truth behind the murder. The performances of the actors are highly creditable.

Awkwafina, The Farewell

The Farewell is a witty take of family dramas and the cultural clash between the western and Asian families. The story of the movie revolves around a family who returns to China under the guise of a wedding. The movie is based on What You Don't Know by Lulu Wang.

Cate Blanchett, 'Where’d You Go, Bernadette'

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on the comedy novel of the same name. The movie revolves around the disappearance of a former architect who has her life figured out. The comedy, mystery drama portrays a family that set out in search of the former architect.

Beanie Feldstein, 'Booksmart'

Booksmart is a coming of age comedy film that revolves around two overachievers. The two best friends realise that they missed out on a lot in the guise of achieving more. They set out on the night of their life after their graduation.

Emma Thompson, 'Late Night'

The movie revolves around the life of a late-night talk show host who hires a female writer to keep herself from losing her job. The women are separated by the difference in their age and their culture but united by their love of punchlines. The comedy movie was highly credited for its performances by the actors.

