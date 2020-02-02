'Forrest Gump' To 'Schindler's List': Movies Every History Student Should Watch

Hollywood movies have covered several genres. They have everything for everyone. Students nowadays find hard to juggle studies and entertainment. Therefore, here are some of the best movies which also teach history. If you are a history lover, check out these three movies this weekend.

3 best Hollywood flicks which are based on true historical events

1. Schindler’s List

This movie is a must-watch for history lovers and students. Schindler’s List is based on the life of a German businessman Oskar Schindler during Holocaust. He hired Polish-Jewish refugees to save them from the Nazi attack during World War II. He employed more than a thousand people in his factories.

Schindler’s List was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Liam Neeson as the leading character. This epic historical drama flick was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, among which it won seven.

2. Gone with the Wind

This classic movie is based on Margaret Mitchell’s novel by the same name. Set in the backdrop of the American Civil War, Gone with the Wind revolves around the daughter of a plantation owner. It showcases her romantic attraction towards a man who is already married, while she herself is also married.

During the Reconstruction era, the duo head for a love affair in the south. Released in 1939, this epic movie is helmed by Victor Fleming. Gone with the Wind received 13 Academy Awards nominations and 10 Oscar Awards. This movie still has a large fan following across the globe.

3. Forrest Gump

Released in 1994, this movie is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Forrest Gump is based on the life of Forrest, played by Tom Hanks. Despite having low IQ level, he manages to overcome atrocities of life with his kindness, love and emerge out to be successful.

Set in the backdrop of Alabama, this Robert Zemeckis directorial also features a few historical events and incidents that occurred during the latter part of the 20th century. Forrest Gump is a romantic comedy flick which also depicts the lead character falling in love with his childhood sweetheart.

