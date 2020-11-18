'Four Christmases' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2008 Romantic-comedy

Four Christmases is one of the funniest romantic comedy films released in 2008. The film was directed by Seth Gordan. It was widely loved by the audiences.

The plot of the film revolves around a couple who has to visit each of their divorced parents for Christmas. This makes them attend four Christmases holidays together. The fun that follows theme on their visit, makes the movie worthwhile. If one wants to know the cast, the article provides all the details of the same. Read ahead to know Four Christmases cast.

Here are details about 'Four Christmases'

Vince Vaughn as Brad

Vince Vaughn plays the character of Brad in the movie. Brad hails from a dysfunctional family and avoids spending the holidays with his divorced parents. He takes trips with his girlfriend Kate each Christmas. He does not want to get married or even want children in the future because he does not believe that marriages can last.

Reese Witherspoon as Kate

Reese Witherspoon plays the character of Kate in the film. Kate, too, comes from a dysfunctional family and does not spend the Christmas with her divorced parents. But one Christmas, the circumstances make her and her boyfriend Brad visit the four of their parents for Christmas. Kate later decides that she wants to marry Brad but this idea scares him.

Robert Duvall as Howard McVie

Robert Duvall plays the character of Howard McVie in the movie. Howard is Brad’s father who gets very excited that his son is going to bring his girlfriend over for Christmas. Robert Duvall also starred in The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Bullitt.

Sissy Spacek as Paula

Sissy Spacek plays the character of Paula in the film. Paula is Brad’s mother. She is dating Brad’s best friend and embarrasses Brad too much. She also starred in Missing, The River and Crimes of the Heart. She is one of the funniest of Four Christmases cast.

Jon Voight as Creighton Kinkaid

Jon Voight plays the character of Creighton Kinkaid. Creighton is Kate’s father in the film. He also starred in Mission Impossible, The Rainmaker and Enemy Of The State. He is one of the funniest of Four Christmases characters.

Mary Steenburgen as Marilyn Kinkaid

Mary Steenburgen plays the character of Marilyn Kinkaid. Marilyn is Kate’s mother. She also frames an embarrassing photo of Kate on the mantel which does not sit well with Kate.

Jon Favreau as Denver McVie

Jon Favreau plays the character of Denver McVie. He is Brad’s brother in the film. Denver is a fighter and is often seen engaged in a banter with Brad. He is one of the funniest of Four Christmases characters.

